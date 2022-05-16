Post on Pawar: Police seize actor Ketaki Chitale’s phone, laptop; three FIRs in Mumbai
A crime branch team on Monday took Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale to her residence in Navi Mumbai and seized her mobile phone and laptop. The police, however, have not received any lead on advocate Nitin Bhave whose verse Chitale had posted on her Facebook page against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
Meanwhile, three fresh FIRs were registered against the actor at Powai, Bhoiwada, and Goregaon police stations on Sunday.
The cybercrime unit is now checking her messages and every link she browsed to find out the whereabouts of Bhave. “We have seized her personal devices like phone and laptop. We are checking all the information received from her phone and laptop, and also trying to locate the advocate,” an officer from Thane crime branch unit 1 said.
The Powai police booked Chitale based on a complaint filed by Nitin Hindurao Deshmukh (37), president of the local unit of NCP’s youth wing.
The actor was charged under sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) of the Indian Penal Code.
In his complaint, Deshmukh said he was going through his Facebook account when he came across the post by Chitale containing phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, allegedly referring to Pawar.
The Kalwa police registered a defamation case against Chitale on Saturday for her controversial post on Pawar, making personal attacks on his health and demeanour. The case was later transferred to the Thane crime branch and she was arrested. Chitale, who had acted in Marathi serials, was presented before a Thane court on Sunday, which remanded her in police custody till May 18.
Tight security, Sec 144 for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow today
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Bada Mangal celebrations will resume after two years' break forced by the Covid-19 surge and the local administration has announced fresh restrictions to ensure maintenance of law and order and adherence to Covid protocols. District administration officials said tight security arrangements have been made in areas, especially ones with mixed population.
Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers
Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday. The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment. A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas.
Delhi heatwave: Some respite on windy, cloudy Monday
New Delhi: A day after mercury rose to the season's high of 45.6C, Delhi experienced slight relief on Monday with the maximum temperature dropping three-five degrees in most places as overcast skies during the day and dust-raising winds brought down the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, to 42.4 degrees Celsius (C) – two notches above normal and 3.2 degrees down from a day ago.
Record summer beats life out of Delhi’s Mungeshpur farms
It's a little after high noon, and northwest Delhi's Mungeshpur village, near the Haryana border, looks deserted, as if nobody lives there. There are no customers, there is no bustle; the only occasional movement on the village road is of stray animals. With a population of nearly 10,000, Mungeshpur hit the headlines as it reported the maximum temperature across the country on Sunday at 49.2 degrees Celsius (C).
Delhi govt forms panel for markets redevelopment
New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed an eight-member committee, consisting of government officials and traders, to select five prominent markets for redevelopment as part of a move planned under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create jobs in the city. The committee has to submit its report by May 20, according to an order issued by Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation. The government expects to create over 150,000 job opportunities through the initiative.
