MUMBAI: In a rare instance of citizens getting together to fight indiscriminate construction, Powai residents on Sunday organised a huge public gathering to oppose the construction of an 18-storey commercial tower in place of a much smaller commercial building called Citipark at Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens. The proposal, which was made public on a real estate portal, has perturbed the residents, as the construction of the commercial tower is scheduled to commence from September to November 2024. Powai citizens join hands to oppose 18-storey commercial tower

Citipark, which once housed only famous eateries, will be converted into a full-fledged commercial tower with offices and retail spaces as well as a miniplex. Worried residents said this did not portend well for Powai, which is already reeling under huge traffic, noise and environmental issues.

“Citipark has been bought by the builder from Hiranandani,” said Debi Goenka, conservationist and local resident. “It was built when the FSI was 1, but now they want to knock it down and replace it with a building with 4 FSI. There will be multiplexes, restaurants and offices and parking space for 1,027 cars—and all this in the most congested intersection of Powai.”

Goenka, who lives behind Citipark, will be directly impacted by the commercial tower. “The amount of internal traffic generated will choke the streets, and a lot of the buildings on the hillside will face problems during entry and exit,” he said. “With shops, restaurants and a miniplex, it will not just be a one-time traffic issue but a problem throughout the day. The government’s granting of excess FSI and reducing premium on fungible FSI has led to these construction activities throughout the city.”

Goenka said that the FSI had increased from 1 to 3.5 for residential areas and 1 to 4 for commercial ones, but the infrastructure of the area had not been upgraded. “The roads continue to be of the same width as when the FSI was 1,” he said. “But now they have increased the FSI to 4 and want the traffic load to be borne by that same narrow road.”

Pamela Cheema, chairperson of the Powai ALM, lives at the Airport Naval Housing Complex on the next road. “There will be approximately 11,000 people floating around because of this,” she said. “They are also converting a residential area into a commercial hub. We are all going to be affected hugely by this development—in fact, the whole of JVLR is.”

Cheema said that JVLR, which was built as an east-west connector, was already clogged. “And now this redevelopment will make it unliveable, as traffic from Citipark will ultimately go to JVLR,” she said.

The upset residents have plans to escalate the issue into a larger movement and form a federation of citizens and ALMs to tackle the problem head-on in the coming days.