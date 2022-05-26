Powerloom industry in Bhiwandi hit by summer vacation, inflation

BHIWANDI: With most loom workers visiting their hometowns for the summer vacation, the production in Bhiwandi powerlooms has reduced by 20% to 30%. Most units are not able to fulfil the promised consignments. The loom industry, which was already at a loss due to the pandemic and hit by inflation, is further affected by dearth of manpower.

Bhiwandi is the largest loom town in Asia and employs over five lakh workers.

Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin, president of Bhiwandi Powerloom Weavers Federation, said, “Bhiwandi had around 7-7.50 lakh powerloom units and at least 4-5 lakh workers employed in the industries before the lockdown. Post-lockdown, the small powerloom units closed down because they could not earn and were hit by debts. Therefore, at present, around one lakh power loom machines have been sold as scrap.”

Furthermore, in summer, the production has been reduced by 25% to 30%. Momin added, “The unavailability of workers and inflation in price of raw materials including cotton and synthetic yarn has hit production at present.”

Agreeing with Momin is Sharadram Sejpal, Bhiwandi Powerloom Association spokesperson, who said, “About 25% to 30% power loom units have been closed due to the migrant workers going to their native places for summer vacation to attend the weddings and other personal work.”

A powerloom unit owner, Bhawarlal Chaudhary, said that out of 10 workers and 10 helpers, only five are working at present. He added, “The remaining workers went to their native places for functions and weddings. As per the orders placed by the parties, we could not get them done within the prescribed period.”

The transporters are also hit as most drivers, cleaners and porters are also out of town. Anil Verma, a transport owner, said, “I have four drivers, four cleaners and four porters for my four vehicles. Now, only two drivers, two cleaners and two porters are working for two vehicles. There has been a decrease in the work day-by-day. I hope the transport business will improve by June end when the workers return to work.”

Raju Yadav, a porter, said that there are several vehicles parked in the parking zone as powerloom workers have gone to their respective towns and therefore powerloom units have closed down.

He said, “During March, April and May, migrant workers go to their native places as it is the wedding season. I work as a driver and double up as a porter as the regular porter is out of town. In June, after the wedding season ends, the migrant workers will return to their respective work.”