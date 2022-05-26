Powerloom industry in Bhiwandi hit by summer vacation, inflation
BHIWANDI: With most loom workers visiting their hometowns for the summer vacation, the production in Bhiwandi powerlooms has reduced by 20% to 30%. Most units are not able to fulfil the promised consignments. The loom industry, which was already at a loss due to the pandemic and hit by inflation, is further affected by dearth of manpower.
Bhiwandi is the largest loom town in Asia and employs over five lakh workers.
Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin, president of Bhiwandi Powerloom Weavers Federation, said, “Bhiwandi had around 7-7.50 lakh powerloom units and at least 4-5 lakh workers employed in the industries before the lockdown. Post-lockdown, the small powerloom units closed down because they could not earn and were hit by debts. Therefore, at present, around one lakh power loom machines have been sold as scrap.”
Furthermore, in summer, the production has been reduced by 25% to 30%. Momin added, “The unavailability of workers and inflation in price of raw materials including cotton and synthetic yarn has hit production at present.”
Agreeing with Momin is Sharadram Sejpal, Bhiwandi Powerloom Association spokesperson, who said, “About 25% to 30% power loom units have been closed due to the migrant workers going to their native places for summer vacation to attend the weddings and other personal work.”
A powerloom unit owner, Bhawarlal Chaudhary, said that out of 10 workers and 10 helpers, only five are working at present. He added, “The remaining workers went to their native places for functions and weddings. As per the orders placed by the parties, we could not get them done within the prescribed period.”
The transporters are also hit as most drivers, cleaners and porters are also out of town. Anil Verma, a transport owner, said, “I have four drivers, four cleaners and four porters for my four vehicles. Now, only two drivers, two cleaners and two porters are working for two vehicles. There has been a decrease in the work day-by-day. I hope the transport business will improve by June end when the workers return to work.”
Raju Yadav, a porter, said that there are several vehicles parked in the parking zone as powerloom workers have gone to their respective towns and therefore powerloom units have closed down.
He said, “During March, April and May, migrant workers go to their native places as it is the wedding season. I work as a driver and double up as a porter as the regular porter is out of town. In June, after the wedding season ends, the migrant workers will return to their respective work.”
-
U.P. budget: State govt opens purse strings for urban development
The state government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for 10 selected cities under the Central government Smart City and ₹210 crore for seven selected cities under State Smart City scheme. Besides, the state government has proposed a budget of ₹1,353.93 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission to improve cleanliness in cities, while the budget for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been kept at ₹10,127 crore.
-
Row erupts as state BJP president tells Supriya Sule to ‘go home and cook’
Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrakant Patil has sparked controversy after for making remarks against Supriya Sule, MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader. Patil asked Sharad Pawar's daughter to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics, drawing sharp reactions from, Congress and Shiv Sena who dubbed him a “misogynist”. Demanding an apology, NCP cadres on Thursday protested against Patil and BJP. Sule's husband also slammed Patil for the remarks.
-
Man held for duping people by promising high returns on cryptocurrency investment
Mumbai: The Charkop Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly duping multiple people to the tune of ₹1.50 crore by luring them with high returns on a weekly basis if they invest in cryptocurrency. In October 2021, Aatish Patil (24), a gym trainer by profession met Jagdish Laadi through one Arpita Dey, whom he used to train at her Charkop residence, where he was shown several presentations by Laadi and he promised a 25% return on his investment within a week.
-
No pre-arrest bail to man who manufactured BP monitors without a license
Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court has rejected the pre-arrest bail application of a 40-year-old Navi Mumbai resident booked for allegedly making and distributing blood pressure monitors during the Covid-19 pandemic without a license. As per the case registered with Gowandi police, on January 1, complainant a drug inspector, Shubhangi Bhujbal, received a letter from Drugs Controller General India (DCGI) stating that M/s Conceptreneur Ventures Pvt Ltd was manufacturing BP Monitor without a license.
-
Dry grass catches fire near railway track in Maharashtra’s Dahanu
The dry grass alongside the tracks between Dahanu and Gholvad railway stations caught fire on Thursday night in the Down section,officials said. The raging fire was reported at around 20.07 hrs, said tSatyakumar GVL, divisional regional manager, Mumbai division A tender from the Adani Thermal Power Station, Dahanu reached the spot but PWI had already controlled the fire, said Satyakumar and the fire was under control by 20.44 hrs. Train services were not hit, said the official.
