Pre-Covid timings in all city schools from March 2

As cases of COVID-19 continue to go down in the city, all schools will resume with pre-pandemic timings and attendance followed by curricular and extracurricular activities and school buses.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a circular on Friday making it mandatory for all private and public schools to start taking offline classes from March 2. However, the school authorities have been asked to check the temperature of students.

Currently, schools are functional for limited hours with 50% occupancy if the number of students is more. However, there is an option of having children attend online classes.

Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray held a meeting with BMC officials on Friday. Thackeray tweeted, “This afternoon, I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre-covid timings, attendance, curricular & extra-curricular activities, school buses, apart from certain essential covid appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai.”

He added, “The schools also will be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students from age 15 and up, on campus, with BMC and doctors, with the consent of parents, to ensure vaccination rates and protection for students eligible for the covid vaccine.”

In mid-December 2021, schools were allowed to start offline teaching for all classes but were asked to shift to online mode again in January after a fresh surge in cases due to Omicron variant. However, schools restarted offline classes on January 24 after the cases dipped.

A teacher from a private school in western suburbs said, “About 95% of the students are coming to school and there are only 5% who are opting for online classes. If the cases have dropped, uniformity of offline classes will be better for schools and students.”