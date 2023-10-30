What does it mean for Mumbai to lose the iconic Premier Padmini taxis? Premier Padmini: A favourite since 1964

For decades, if one had to conjure up a picture of Mumbai, it would be incomplete without the ‘Premier Padmini’ taxis. I joined the business of trade unions in 1960-61 and in 1964, the first kaali-peel taxi – a Fiat-1100 Delight, a powerful 1200-cc car - started running in Mumbai. Since then, it has served this city. Now, there are multiple models of vehicles running as black and yellow taxis and even on app-based cabs. However, back then, Fiat which a few years later became Premier Padmini in 1970s, was a favourite among passengers and drivers. Old things make way for the new and likewise these iconic taxis are now being replaced by faster taxis.

What was it that made Premier Padmini so likeable?

It was compact as compared to other bigger models in those days like the Ambassador, Landmaster, Dodge. There came a time when Mumbai had 63,000 black and yellow taxis, a majority of those were Premier Padminis. Due to its popularity, one of the first AC taxis called Cool Cabs were Premier Padminis.

What are your special memories about these taxis?

During the Mumbai deluge in 2005, there were many cars that got damaged for life. Imported expensive cars had drowned and were irreparable. However, these Premier Padmini taxis were back on the roads after changes in some spare parts. The maintenance of this model was very easy and spare parts were easily available. Sometimes, windshields were damaged during strikes and protests. But these were easily replaceable at affordable rates back then, even for taxi drivers.

Could the life of this model of car have been extended?

In 2008, the State Transport Authority took the decision to extend the life of taxis upto 25 years. Gradually in 2013 or so, the decision was made to reduce the life of taxis to 20 years. Around this time, a large number of Premier Padmini taxis went off roads. We had requested the government to retain the life at 25 years as these cars could be easily maintained and kept in running condition. However, it didn’t happen.

