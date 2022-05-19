Pre-monsoon cleaning work of nullahs to be completed by May 31, says Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has said that the pre-monsoon cleaning work that it has initiated since last week for big nullahs, would be completed by May 31
Residents, however, are sceptical of this claim. As per the KDMC, up to 30% cleaning of big nullahs has been completed.
There are a total of 97 big nullahs in the KDMC limits that cover a distance of 95km.
The KDMC commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, who inspected the nullah cleaning work, said, “The work is undertaken in full swing and will be completed by May 31. We have already finished 30% of the cleaning work.”
However, with only 12 days remaining for this month to end, residents of Kalyan-Dombivli raised concerns over the efficiency of nullah cleaning work.
“All these months, there was no cleaning work undertaken and now, when it is mid-May, the civic body initiated the cleaning of nullahs. The nullahs in the city are all filled with heavy silt and waste, and cleaning them properly will take time. I doubt if the work will be done efficiently by the contractors. Monsoon is round the corner and it will rain anytime,” said Rakhi Jain, 29, a resident of Beturkarpada, Kalyan (W).
This year, the civic body had initiated the cleaning of small drains and gutters well in advance since April. This work is done by additional labourers in every ward. There are around 893km-long small drains and gutters in the city.
“The work of cleaning the small drains and gutters were initiated early in April, and we have finished around 30% of the work by now. We also expect to finish cleaning all the small drains by May end through the additional labourers. The work is being carried out without any break regularly in all wards,” said Balasaheb Chavan, deputy commissioner, KDMC.
This year, the civic body is spending ₹2.90Cr for big nullahs and ₹1.50Cr for smaller ones.
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases on Thursday
Pune district on Thursday reported 37 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. Pune Municipal Corporation reported 26 new cases and the total is 680,933 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation added five more cases to its total of 347,714 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. In Pune district, there are 1,454,337 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,476 patients have recovered.
ITI student stabbed by thief who he chased and caught
A 21-year-old student of the Industrial Training Institute at Agripada was seriously injured after he chased a thief on bike, who was allegedly fleeing with valuables stolen from a wedding hall in Dadar, and the thief stabbed him on being caught. Darshan Jungari, who stays in BEST Colony at Five Gardens in Matunga, was returning home after some personal work on Wednesday.
Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested
Ten days after 17 persons were arrested for cheating in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway project, the Nayab Tehsildar, Vithhal Gosawi, was arrested by Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday night. The group had created fake farmers to get a compensation of ₹11.66Cr. Gosawi was sent to police custody up to May 23. The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including Gosawi and his female friend, and have now arrested all the 18.
Unauthorised parking of vehicles rampant in Navi Mumbai
The city of Navi Mumbai, though promoted as planned city and a counter magnet for Mumbai, is grappling with lack of parking spaces and rampant unauthorised parking. Residents have been constantly voicing their concerns about the multiple problems faced due to unauthorised parking done especially by commercial vehicles along roads leading to residential areas. For residents, the issue is more than just illegal parking.
27-year-old man lynched to death in Sanpada misunderstood to be robber
Investigations into the lynching of a 27-year-old man in Sanpada last week have revealed that the incident occurred after a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, in a drunken state, happened to topple over a few hutments that made people think he was a thief. On the evening of May 10, a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, was loitering in Sanpada when suddenly a few men started assaulting him.
