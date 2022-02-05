Prepaid auto rickshaw stand proposed outside Panvel railway station

The Panvel Regional Transport Office (RTO) would soon be sending a proposal to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) to get an approval to run a prepaid auto rickshaw stand outside Panvel railway station.

Once approved, the stand will prevent passengers from being fleeced by the unauthorised auto rickshaws.

Currently, Panvel RTO, traffic department and auto rickshaw union are jointly conducting route surveys and the charges of the routes. “While rates for some of the routes are done, some others are pending. It is an ongoing process. And once we finish with all the routes, the proposal will be sent to MMRTA,” Panvel RTO, Abhay Deshpande, said.

The place wherein the auto stand would come up belongs to Central Railway and a NOC to operate the stand on the place has been provided by the Railway, said Deshpande.

“There will not be any tendering or any agency involved in operating the stand. The prepaid auto stand is for the benefit of both the passengers as well as auto drivers and does not intend to earn profit for any agency. The auto union will voluntarily appoint someone at the stand to issue receipts to passengers as per their travel destination. The passenger will then head towards the autos after paying at the stand for their ride. There will not be any fleecing of money in the procedure and no auto driver can deny a ride to the passenger who has already paid the amount. Once the system is in place, any auto can come and wait at the stand for the prepaid service,” Deshpande said.

The minimum fare would be ₹21 and for subsequent per km ₹14.20 would be rounded off to the nearest rupee. A 25% additional fare for the journey would be charged from 12am to 5am.

“The prepaid autos will be a saviour for the regular commuters in Panvel. The rates in Panvel are decided by the auto unions and are exorbitant. If the RTO decides on a rate chart, there will not be any reason for any passenger to bargain the rate with the drivers,” Rajan Shinde, a 46-year-old Panvel resident said.