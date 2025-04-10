‘Principals can bridge school, higher edu gap’: MU VC at HT conclave

Mumbai: Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai (MU), on Wednesday emphasised the vital role of school principals in shaping students’ futures through the New Education Policy (NEP). Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai (MU) delivering the keynote address. (Satish Bate/ / Hindustan Times)

“Principals can bridge the gap between school and higher education by making learning more engaging, aspirational, and meaningful,” Kulkarni said while delivering the keynote address at the third edition of the Hindustan Times Principal Conclave. The theme for this year’s edition of the conference – held at Holiday Inn in Saki Naka – was ‘Shaping Tomorrow: Ambition, Education, and Innovation’.

According to Kulkarni, the NEP 2020 encourages collaboration between schools and colleges to overcome existing challenges in the education system. It has a flexible structure, new combinations of subjects, multiple entry and exit options, and credit transfer systems, he said. He also stressed on the importance of two key tools under the policy – APAAR identity and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) – which will help track a student’s academic journey from early education till the university.

“These tools would even support interdisciplinary and international education,” he said.

The vice-chancellor spoke about possibilities of pursuing foreign courses in India and government initiatives such as the PM Vidyalakshmi Loan Scheme which help students from poor backgrounds pursue higher education. He shared information about SATHEE (Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Examination), an IIT Kanpur platform that helps students prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams. He also spoke about MU’s ‘School Connect’ initiative, which brings together students, teachers, and parents to better understand the NEP through university-led programmes.

The day’s proceedings included a panel discussion titled ‘Reinventing Education: Transforming Schools for the Next Generation of Leaders’, featuring Snehal Pinto, director, Ryan International Group; Prof RSS Mani, co-founder and vice president, ITM Group; and Rajeev Kumar Garg, president, Sahodaya Mumbai. The session, moderated by Brainwonders founder Manish Naidu, explored how evolving mindsets among educators shape the future of learning.

The conclave also featured a unique session blending music and conversation, where musicians Murtuza, Qadir, Rabbani, and Hasan Mustafa from the Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Academy discussed the value of music in education.

The proceedings concluded with recognition of schools, principals and educators for their significant contributions to the education sector.