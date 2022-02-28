Probe Fadnavis’ role in phone-tapping, says Congress
Mumbai While the Pune police have registered a case against senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla for the alleged illegal phone tapping of state Congress chief Nana Patole during the tenure of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Maharashtra, the Congress has called for the role of then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to be probed. This, the party has claimed, will reveal the “mastermind” of the operation.
An offence was lodged last week against Shukla at the Bundgarden police station in Pune city. Shukla was the commissioner of police, Pune, and the state intelligence chief. At present, Shukla is on central deputation and is posted with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Hyderabad.
“The illegal phone tapping of opposition leaders during the period of the Fadnavis government has come to light. During Fadnavis’ reign, the Gujarat model of surveillance was being deployed in Maharashtra. A case has been registered against senior police official Rashmi Shukla for this. But Rashmi Shukla is just a pawn. It is necessary for this to come to light and for it, the role of then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should be probed,” said Atul Londhe, general secretary and spokesperson, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
Londhe said that questions like who asked Shukla to tap the phones and the purpose of the surveillance needed to be answered.
However, senior BJP leader Madhav Bhandari lashed out at Congress for the demand. “The Congress is desperate and frustrated. Its attitude mirrors that of Nana Patole, who seems to have lost his balance. They are part of the government and have the authority to launch a probe. Why are they speaking through the media?” he asked.
