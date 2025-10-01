MUMBAI: The Konkan Wetland Grievance Redressal Committee (KWGRC) has directed the Mumbai suburban district collector and the deputy conservator of forests (Mumbai North) to conduct an in-depth investigation into whether any wetland norms are being violated by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) in its proposal to commercially exploit a plot at Bandra East. The committee has asked for a report in seven days. Probe violations in Bandra plot sale: Wetland panel

RLDA, a body of Indian Railways, is planning to monetise its lands in Mumbai, one of which is the 45,371-square-metre plot at Bandra East along the Western railway line and adjoining the Bandra East-West bridge.

Madhumita S, member secretary of KWGRC wrote to the collector, Saurabh Katiyar, and the mangrove protection cell on September 25 and asked them to carry out a site visit. She has also demanded that the satellite images, National Wetland Atlas, CRZ maps and other relevant data be scrutinised in the investigation.

The action was taken after environmental activist Zoru Bhathena complained to the KWGRC on September 22 about the proposed commercial exploitation of the plot, pointing out that it connected important tributaries of the Mithi river. The plot is low-lying and soaks in rain water, serving to drain large parts of Bandra East and West. “However, it appears that to facilitate the railway tender, large parts of the plot have been filled up,” he said.

The plot is a natural wetland and is reflected on the National and State Wetland Atlas. All plots that are marked on the Wetland Atlas are protected from land-filling and development.

“The Wetland Committee and Mumbai suburban collector must verify the site and take the necessary steps to restore the plot to its natural condition by removing any land-filling and embankments built around it which prevent the natural flow of water through it,” Bhathena told HT. The activist has also asked KWGRC to issue the necessary directions to RLDA to cancel any plans to develop this natural wetland plot, which is crucial for the natural rainwater storage and drainage of large parts of Bandra East and West.

RLDA’s PR agency did not respond to a message sent to them.

RLDA is aiming to lease approximately 25 acres of land spread across four prime locations in the city to builders and earn at least ₹8,000 crore. The other three plots are at Bandra West, Mahalaxmi and Parel.

The Bandra West plot, spread across five acres, currently houses railway staff quarters dating back to 1955. RLDA plans to rehabilitate the existing staff in a 25-storey high-rise and give the remaining portion of the land for commercial development. It is currently finalising details such as the reserve price, lease tenure, and permissible Floor Space Index (FSI).