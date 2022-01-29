Process of delimitation of wards for Thane Municipal Corporation elections begins

With the civic general elections slated this year, the process of delimitation of Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) election wards have begun following a notification by the State Election Commission.

As per the draft demarcation, the city will have 14 more wards and 11 more seats this election taking into consideration the increase in population.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the notification, the suggestion/ objection for the new wards will be taken from February 1 to 14 while the hearing on the same will be from February 16 to 26. The final ward list will be issued on March 2. The new wards will be important to decide the political future of the city.

TMC has sent a draft of the new ward demarcation to the State Election Commission for approval that has a three-panel system for every ward. Accordingly, the number of wards and the population in each ward is decided. The issue of OBC reservation is still pending with the Supreme Court. So, the ward demarcation has left out the OBC population and included the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population while finalising the wards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An officer from the TMC said, “We will present the OBC population to the OBC Commission, who will present it to the Election Commission. This, however, will take time, so the State Election Commission has asked us to go ahead with the delimitation and complete the process by March 2.”

The population of Thane city is 18,41,488, wherein the Schedule Caste population is 1,26,003 while the population of Schedule Tribe is 42,698.

The officer added, “The total wards have increased from 33 in 2017 to 47 for the 2022 elections, while the number of seats has increased from 131 to 142. The 142 seats include 10 from SC, 3 from ST and 129 from the open category. Among the 142 seats, 71 seats will be reserved for women corporators.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While all the other wards will have a panel of three corporators, ward No. 44 is the largest ward with a population of 57,000. For this purpose, this ward will have a four-panel system instead of three.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON