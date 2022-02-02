Proposals to fell 2,894 trees in Mumbai placed before State Tree Authority

Mumbai: Proposals to fell a total of 2,894 trees for infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai have been tabled before the first meeting of Maharashtra Tree Authority by various project proponents. The authority will now examine all projects in which more than 200 trees over the age of five years will be cut or transplanted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority was constituted in January 2022, about seven months after the state government initially proposed to set it up and accordingly amended the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

The authority has for the time being deferred all the 12 proposals - seven in Mumbai, three in Nagpur, one each in Talegaon and Aurangabad - on technical grounds. “The tree authority has received several proposals, which are not in consonance with the amended provisions of the Tree Act, 1975. In order to ensure that each proposal is in accordance with the amended Tree Act, following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is now proposed,” the minutes of the authority meeting stated.

The six-point SOP stipulates that all project proponents must provide the location of the proposed tree area on Google Maps for easy identification, and that a tree census be carried out in the affected land parcel to ascertain the number, species and age of trees slotted for felling or transplanting. The applicants will also have to estimate the age of every single tree proposed to be cut or transplanted, in consultation with the forest department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tree census will then be verified by the concerned tree officer with the municipality or by the forest office, where applicable. Proposals are to be forwarded to the Maharashtra Tree Authority only after issuance of a public notice regarding the number and type of trees to be felled, along with public comments and objections and a detailed compensatory afforestation plan. Proponents will also have to submit a list of alternative plans for the proposed development activity, should the authority find the original proposals to be not viable.

The 2,894 trees proposed for cutting in Mumbai are spread across the following projects: Construction of the MMRDA’s Sewri-Worli Connector (305 trees), construction of a super speciality hospital in Kandivali (518 trees), power transmission lines between Kharghar-Vikhroli (713 trees), road widening along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (550 trees), construction of a metro viaduct from DN Nagar to Nanavati Hospital (233 trees), construction of the Metro Line 2 from Kalanagar to BKC (344 trees) and construction of a Metro viaduct from Ghatkopar east to west (241 trees).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority also remarked that “determination of the age of a tree and valuation of a tree are two important concepts which need to be clarified for better implementation of the Tree Act, as valuation of a tree is linked with age.”

Observing that there are presently no precise scientific methods available to determine the age of a given specimen, the authority suggested that the ages of trees be determined based on its girth, in line with a September 2021 notification of the state government which specifies how this deduction is to be done. The authority also opined that consultation with subject experts is required for devising a more reliable methodology. The forest department has been tasked with looking into the matter and filing a report before the authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its first meeting on January 17, the authority also considered a proposal to cut or transplant over 4,930 trees in Nagpur’s Ajni Van, for construction of an inter-modal station by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and another proposal to cut 4,368 “unsafe trees” at the Balasaheb Thackeray Smruti Van, in Aurangabad the municipal corporation there.

How many trees to be axed for infra projects?

1) Sewri-Worli Connector: 305 trees

2) Super specialty hospital in Kandivali: 518 trees

3) Kharghar-Vikhroli transmission lines: 713 trees

4) JVLR Road widening: 550 trees

5) Metro viaduct from DN Nagar to Nanavati Hospital: 233 trees

6) Metro Line from Kalanagar to BKC: 344 trees

7) Metro viaduct from Ghatkopar (east) to Ghatkopar (west): 241 trees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}