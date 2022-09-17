Pune Link Road in Kalyan becoming unsafe for motorists

The Pune Link Road in Kalyan, a vital road connecting Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai and Pune is unsafe for motorists despite concretisation.

Every 200m of this stretch has either a pothole, an uncovered drain or some portions are yet to be concretised. Commuters have complained about the ordeals they face while taking this stretch daily.

“There are portions of this stretch that are not concretised. And, they have very bad potholes. Throughout the monsoon, it has been a bumpy ride on this stretch. I had even raised the issue with the local ward office, but nothing was done,” said Rupesh Mahadik, 39, a motorist who takes the stretch to connect to Taloja daily for work.

The 3km-long stretch has been concretised by the civic body since 2012 in several patches. However, some patches were left and only asphalted while some others also were filled with paver blocks. Every year, during the monsoon, these patches develop potholes. At Tisgaon naka, an underground drain is uncovered most of the time.

“The drain is never covered. It would be the fourth time it was covered by the authority and again the cover is either damaged or removed. People end up placing plants or stones to avert any accident. However, during the night, it is very unsafe,” said Shubha Patil, 32, another motorist.

The Pune Link Road, starting from the Shreeram Chowk in Vitthalwadi and going up to Chakki naka that further connects to Haji Malang Road and Tata Power Road, has several housing complexes on both sides and around 50,000 vehicles ply on this stretch daily.

Every year, the traffic police on duty at Chakki naka end up filling the potholes there as otherwise it could lead to major congestion during evening peak hours. This year also, the traffic police had filled the potholes.

“Although the major portion of this road is concretised, the remaining portions are very troublesome and that leads to slowing down of the traffic. The road needs to be concretised completely and also maintained after the concretisation is done,” said a traffic police officer at Kalyan (E) traffic chowki.

This stretch also comprises schools and several school buses ply on this stretch daily. The bad patches on this stretch are near the Vitthalwadi railway station, Tisgaon naka and Chakki naka that are the major points connecting to the inner roads. Also, several pedestrians walk through these points.

“At times, walking here is very difficult as it is very congested with vehicles. At the same time, the road is in a bad state. The authority does not repair it before the monsoon and when it rains, it is very unsafe for one to commute,” said Sneha Poojari, 31, a resident of

Chakki naka, Kalyan (E).

Sapna Koli, city engineer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), said, “Work is going on in this stretch. A few paver blocks near Tisgaon naka were displaced. They will be attended to at the earliest by filling them on a temporary basis. As soon as the rain recedes, a permanent repair work will be undertaken.”

PUNE LINK ROAD, KALYAN (E)

The road connects Kalyan and Pune, and gives motorists access to Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Panvel. The work on this road started in 2012. In December 2015, the KDMC demolished 100 structures to fasten the work. Even after all these years, some portions on this stretch are not yet concretised. Some portions have paver blocks that come off leading to unsafe rides. Commuters have been demanding a complete cement concrete stretch all these years.

