Purchase of non-store items at higher cost: CBI registers case

The agency said that it also conducted searches at 12 places, including the residential premises of the accused, and found incriminating documents
Published on Feb 15, 2022 11:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a senior divisional electrical engineer of the central railways and seven others for allegedly purchasing non-store items at a higher cost in exchange for monetary benefit from private firms, people aware of the matter said.

The agency said that it also conducted searches at 12 places, including the residential premises of the accused, and found incriminating documents. It cited an investigation and added that it was found that the accused allegedly conspired with private suppliers of non-store items in Mumbai’s Kurla. The CBI said that the accused gave an ambiguous description of the items and claimed they could not be procured from the government’s portal.

The people said tenders were allegedly allotted to the favoured set of suppliers to procure the items worth 22.60 crores at exorbitant rates.

