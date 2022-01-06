Raigad Collector seeks details on action taken against violations in Panje

Raigad District Collector, Mahendra Kalyankar, has sought to know from CIDCO as to what action has been taken into the violations by Navi Mumbai SEZ.

Kalyankar also directed CIDCO to produce documents related to the construction of sluice gates and a wall across the creek at Panje to regulate the tidal water flow.

CIDCO environment officer, Pramod Patil, sought 10 to 15 days to produce the relevant documents. Patil said that he has already asked the Planning Department for the documents.

The Collector, who held a virtual meeting today to discuss violations in Panje, pointedly asked CIDCO about the action taken.

Environmentalists had claimed that the sluice gates and the wall have been built without CRZ clearances.

The meeting was convened to discuss the complaints of bursting of fire crackers in Panje to chase away the protected birds from the wetland.

Environmentalist Debi Goenka opposed regulation of tidal water flow into Panje wetland and sought to remove the concrete pipes and open all channels to ensure continuous tidal water. The Collector agreed with the environmentalists that the mangroves in Panje also must be protected as per the High Court order of 2005.

