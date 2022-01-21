Railway authorities give Thane civic body nod for Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme - 2 project

In a major relief for commuters, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has finally received permission from the railway authorities for the work of the elevated deck of Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) 2 project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SATIS 2 is being implemented to decongest the East side of the station. In a review meeting held for the project, Thane Mayor, Naresh Mhaske, informed that the work on the deck would begin in the next 15 days. He has asked the concerned officials to remove the encroachments in the area demarcated for the deck immediately.

The deck is a major part of this project. Once the work of the deck begins, the project would get a major boost. He gave directives to the officials to ensure that there’s no delay in starting the work on the deck.

The work of SATIS 2 is undertaken under the Smart City Schemes. An officer in charge of smart city projects said, “Around 30% to 40% of the total work on the SATIS 2 project has been completed. We have begun the construction of the 2.23km elevated road and 70% of work on the foundation of the elevated road and the sub-structure for the road are completed. The work on super-structure of the road is currently going on along with the pier work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project has a deck of 6.50m on an area of 8900sqm, which is connected to the elevated road.

Mhaske said, “The railways have given approval for the construction of this deck. Some part of the land is with the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), which we will acquire. Apart from this, there are six residential homes, nine shops and a few sheds that will be razed. I have observed that there has been a delay in razing these structures and have given directives to the concerned officials to raze them immediately. The work on the deck will begin in the next 15 days.”

The corporation has set a new deadline of December 2022 to complete the entire project.

ABOUT SATIS 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second SATIS project will cost ₹266Cr.

It will have multi-level parking and a separate 8,900sqm deck for bus terminus. A commercial building with food plaza, rest rooms, waiting room, ticket counter and citizen facilitation centre is proposed.

The capacity of the parking plaza will be 7,000 vehicles.

To solve the traffic congestion, TMC will build an elevated road from Kanhaiya Nagar to Thane East Station SATIS.

The elevated road will be 2.23km long.

The project also has an elevated bus terminus of 8,000sqm and an elevated bus corridor of 1.90km.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON