Railways’ first pod hotel gets lukewarm response, officials blame it on Covid-19

MUMBAI:Nearly a month since its inauguration, the railways’ first pod hotel at Mumbai Central railway station has received a tepid response from passengers. The pod hotel saw 146 bookings in the month of November since being inaugurated on November 17. While the first two weeks of December saw 263 bookings by passengers.

The railways’ first-ever pod hotel at Mumbai Central railway station has 48 capsule (pod)-like rooms. Full occupancy in a week means more than 300 bookings per week. Railway officials said that the response was less than what they anticipated but attributed the same to the fact that less number of people are travelling due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “People continue to be afraid which is why there are less passengers travelling by outstation trains. That is the reason for low bookings. We are anticipating more people to book the pods through the end of December and in January,” said a senior Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) official.

The railways’ first pod hotel was inaugurated by the minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve on November 17. The first floor of the Mumbai Central railway station building houses the pod hotel which has 48 capsule-like rooms including classic pods, private pods, and separate pods for women and the specially-abled. Inside the air-conditioned pod capsules in the hotel, passengers have access to television, mobile charging point and reading light. Presently, a classic pod is available for 12 hours at Rs999 and for 24 hours at Rs1,999 whereas a private pod is available for 12 hours at Rs1,249 and for 24 hours at Rs2,499. The hotel also has free Wi-Fi, washrooms, luggage and shower rooms in the common area in the hotel premises.

Pod hotels will also be constructed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Developed in Japan, India’s first such hotel was inaugurated at Andheri in 2017.