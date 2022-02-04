Raj Bhavan sought appointment of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s private secretary as special case

Mumbai: In the tussle between Raj Bhavan and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the appointment of a retired government employee as a private secretary to governor, it has now come to the light that the former had sought approval from the state General Administration Department (GAD) for the appointment as a special case.

As per the information, the Raj Bhavan secretariat told the GAD that the position of private secretary of governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was a sanctioned post.

It also sought approval from the GAD for Ulhas Mungekar’s appointment as a special case. In response, GAD asked them to follow a government resolution (GR) issued in this regard.

According to information, Santosh Kumar, principal secretary to the Governor sought the approval by writing a letter on May 28, 2021. “Ulhas Mungekar is retiring from the post of private secretary on June 30, 2021 and has requested to be re-appointed to the same position which is a sanctioned post. According to a government resolution (GR) issued on December 17, 2016, retired staffers can be appointed for certain duties except those of sanctioned positions. However, the governor has approved Mungekar’s appointment as extension/re-appointment for a period of one year or until the term of the governor whichever is less from July 1, 2021. Hence, re-appointment of Mungekar be approved as a special case and issue an appropriate order to this effect,” states the letter written to the principal secretary, GAD.

The letter and other relevant documents were obtained by activist Anil Galgali through an RTI application.

“Governor’s secretary is the head of the department and is competent to take a decision in consonance with the government resolution (GR) issued on December 17, 2016. We request you to follow the aforementioned GR,” states a letter written by Satish Jondhale, joint secretary, GAD, responding to the Governor’s secretariat’s letter on June 16, 2021.

Mungekar was appointed as Governor’s private secretary on contractual basis on July 9 last year for a period of one year after Mungekar retired from the same position on June 30, 2021. The GAD sought a report on Mungekar’s appointment on the grounds that it is not in consonance with the GR issued on December 17, 2016. It has also sent two reminders in November and December last year respectively.

Galgali said, “The state government in its communication clearly stated to follow the GR issued in December 2016 but it was not followed. The responsibility of the concerned officer be fixed and action be taken,” the RTI activist said.

