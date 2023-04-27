Debris dumping threatens forests and mangroves

Mumbai: For the past few weeks, Ganesh Pardeshi, a regular walker in and around Aarey, has been observing the rapidly rising pile of construction and demolition (C&D) waste being dumped around the trees inside the forest. Pardeshi, an IT professional and member of a citizen welfare forum MNCDF, said that despite writing to the authorities, the issue had not been resolved.

Mumbai, India - April 26, 2023: Construction debris dumped on the road by contractors, at Mahim (West), in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The C&D waste from renovated houses and road-digging operations near Aarey is being dumped inside the forest,” Pardeshi told HT. “The contractors used to conceal the debris behind bushes so that it stayed out of sight. But because of over-dumping, it is clearly visible now. Most of the debris is dumped at midnight to escape notice.”

Across the city and the Mumbai metropolitan region, citizens have similar complaints. A popular Twitter page, @mumbaimatterz, tweeted on Wednesday afternoon about a spot in Mahim West which sees frequent waste dumping. “Since four days, this mound of debris is lying on Vardaraj Addye Marg, beside Karnatak Society Mahim & @mybmcwardGN doesn’t seem to be bothered to clear it up. It’s a favourite spot of the debris mafia,” said the tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Thane and Navi Mumbai too, C&D waste-dumping is rampant. Activist Yogesh Mundhara pointed out that a large mangrove patch had been destroyed due to dumping on forest land at Kasheli, near Dutta Mandir, Bhiwandi. “Every day, over 50 trucks of debris are dumped at the site,” he said. “Forest officers and the administration are turning a blind eye to such large-scale destruction. No FIR has been lodged yet against the violators and land mafia. At least 500 mangrove trees have been destroyed, and if this continues the entire wetland will vanish.” Mundhara has written to the Thane collector, asking for immediate action.

A scenario that gives even greater cause for concern was witnessed by Navi Mumbai resident Dharmesh Barai, founder of an organisation called Mangrove Soldiers. Barai and his volunteers have conducted over 140 drives to clean the mangrove belt spread across Navi Mumbai, Kharghar and Panvel. During these drives, in which over 200 tonnes of waste were collected, the activist recounts witnessing the tactful manner of land-grabbing happening under the garb of debris dumping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A month ago, during one of our drives within the Nerul mangroves, we noticed that two trucks of construction debris had been dumped right into the creek,” he said. “Earlier this activity was done on an open plot adjacent to the creek but now the area has expanded. We informed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Ideally, it should have got the debris removed but instead the latter was simply flattened, thereby making it look like an extension of the open land. This is a dangerous trend which threatens the city coastline.”

Officials speak

Adarsh Reddy, DFO, Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit pointed out the challenges in guarding mangroves. “Mangroves are an open treasure, not a closed area with a gate,” he said. “We do regular patrolling in forest areas, and wherever we find problem areas, we construct walls. In certain sensitive locations, we deploy security staff to prevent dumping. Mangroves are a very vast area, hence the monitoring becomes challenging and constant 24x7 vigilance is difficult.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reddy pointed out that there were two distinct areas, a mangrove area as well as a 50-metre buffer zone, and both were under different jurisdictions. “The mangroves are under the forest department and the buffer zone is under the revenue department,” he said. “We occasionally work jointly with police and revenue department officials to tackle this. We have caught trucks dumping debris in the past. When this is on forest land, we seize vehicles, levy fines and take other steps under the Indian Forest Act. If it is in the buffer zone, the action is taken by the revenue department under the Environment Protection Act.”

A senior official from the BMC said that whenever trucks were found dumping debris on the road, they were confiscated. “They have to clear the debris and pay a penalty; only then do we release the trucks,” he said. The official said that the BMC had a service called ‘Debris on Call’ for debris from houses undergoing renovation. “Citizens can call up the ward office and the debris will be picked up for a nominal cost,” he said. “More people should use this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, CIDCO and the police department, in a joint operation, detained 10 dumpers transporting debris into the Ulwe area. “We have an anti-debris dumping security squad deputed to monitor such activities, and regular action is taken as and when complaints are received,” said CIDCO public relations officer Priya Ratambe.

A part-solution to C&D waste is on the anvil. The BMC in February approved the setting up of two plants with a combined capacity of 1,200 tonnes to recycle C&D waste generated in the city. It is expected to be operational in a year.

Why you should care

Construction debris contains fine particles of silica, which can enter the lungs and bloodstream and trigger a range of ailments. While respiratory distress is common, conditions like polycystic ovarian disorder, diabetes, brain fever and impaired cognitive function in children have also been linked to ingredients such as lead, asbestos and plaster, which are staple components of construction debris. When debris is dumped out in the open, it also becomes a major source of PM 2.5 and PM 10, contributing to air pollution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Additional inputs from Radhika Jain)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sajana Nambiar Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT....view detail