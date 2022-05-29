Ranas booked over welcome procession without permission in Amravati

NAGPUR Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have been booked by the Amravati police for violating various norms, including holding procession without permission, use of loudspeakers even after stipulated period and impeding traffic during a welcome event for the couple on Saturday. The police have also booked hundreds of their supporters.

According to the police, a case has been registered in Amravati’s Rajapeth, City Kotwali and Gadgenagar police station over the ‘unauthorised rally’ and the usage of a crane without permission. This was the first time the duo reached Amravati after the political face-off over loudspeakers in Mumbai and their subsequent arrest.

Ravi Rana alleged that despite sending a formal application two days ago, the commissioner of police, Amravati city, Dr Aarati Singh, had not granted them permission for the rally under the directions of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Commissioner of Police informed that the Ranas have been booked under Sections 188, 341, 283,134,135 of Indian Penal Code and Environment Conservation Act.

“The Maharashtra government is putting ‘political pressure’ on us for our vocal support for the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa,” he further alleged.

He further said that ‘Hanuman and Ram bhakts’ took out a rally and ended it before 10 PM. “We recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Is that an illegal act?” he questioned.

On Saturday, the couple visited a temple in Nagpur where they recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Once again, activists of one of the ruling MVA partners, NCP allegedly tried to disturb the programme by organising a counter programme at the temple on Saturday.

The Ranas returned to Amravati city last night after 36 days. After garlanding the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Irwin square, a welcome procession was taken out by their supporters. Workers of Bhim Brigade had gathered there to oppose the couple but police rounded them up to avoid any untoward incident.

Later, the procession reached Hanuman temple at Ravi Nagar where the Ranas read the Hanuman Chalisa and performed aarti. It was alleged that loudspeakers were blaring even after 10pm. At their residence in Shankar Nagar, a ‘dugdhaabhishek’ (bath with milk) was performed.