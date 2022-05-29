Ranas booked over welcome procession without permission in Amravati
NAGPUR Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have been booked by the Amravati police for violating various norms, including holding procession without permission, use of loudspeakers even after stipulated period and impeding traffic during a welcome event for the couple on Saturday. The police have also booked hundreds of their supporters.
According to the police, a case has been registered in Amravati’s Rajapeth, City Kotwali and Gadgenagar police station over the ‘unauthorised rally’ and the usage of a crane without permission. This was the first time the duo reached Amravati after the political face-off over loudspeakers in Mumbai and their subsequent arrest.
Ravi Rana alleged that despite sending a formal application two days ago, the commissioner of police, Amravati city, Dr Aarati Singh, had not granted them permission for the rally under the directions of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Commissioner of Police informed that the Ranas have been booked under Sections 188, 341, 283,134,135 of Indian Penal Code and Environment Conservation Act.
“The Maharashtra government is putting ‘political pressure’ on us for our vocal support for the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa,” he further alleged.
He further said that ‘Hanuman and Ram bhakts’ took out a rally and ended it before 10 PM. “We recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Is that an illegal act?” he questioned.
On Saturday, the couple visited a temple in Nagpur where they recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Once again, activists of one of the ruling MVA partners, NCP allegedly tried to disturb the programme by organising a counter programme at the temple on Saturday.
The Ranas returned to Amravati city last night after 36 days. After garlanding the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Irwin square, a welcome procession was taken out by their supporters. Workers of Bhim Brigade had gathered there to oppose the couple but police rounded them up to avoid any untoward incident.
Later, the procession reached Hanuman temple at Ravi Nagar where the Ranas read the Hanuman Chalisa and performed aarti. It was alleged that loudspeakers were blaring even after 10pm. At their residence in Shankar Nagar, a ‘dugdhaabhishek’ (bath with milk) was performed.
-
Parts of Delhi-NCR see rain, winds; weather to remain pleasant till tomorrow
According to the weather office, the maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department has predicted “partly cloudy” weather and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the region on Monday. “The weather is likely to remain pleasant on Monday,” it added.
-
Maharashtra likely to witness pre-monsoon rains from May 30
The onset of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra maybe around the normal dates. But parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness pre-monsoon rainfall from May 30 onwards giving a respite from the heat, as per India Meteorological Department officials. On Sunday, southwest monsoon onset was declared over Kerala, which was two days earlier than the normal dates. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at the India Meteorological Department added that at present there is wind discontinuity over Vidarbha and there is also a low-pressure line.
-
Man killed after drunk driver rams into scooter, one critically injured
Mumbai A 23-year-old man was killed while his 16-year-old sister suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit the deceased, Moiz Ansari and his sister Naba Shaikh's two-wheeler in the wee hours of Sunday on the Mahim Causeway. Due to the impact, Ansari suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while his sister Naba Shaikh sustained severe injuries to her head. During the search, police found an alcohol bottle in the car and subsequent medical tests also confirmed that Aamir was drunk while driving.
-
New workshop for charging, repairs of MSRTC e-bus in Pune
PUNE The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is preparing to run the first electric bus (e-bus) from Pune to Ahmednagar. Initially, the e-bus route will be between Pune and Nagar but as the number of e-buses increases, more routes will be added. The MSRTC has set up a new workshop for the charging, maintenance and repair works of e-buses.
-
As traffic cops implement strict norms, citizens want better roads
Mumbai Since March 6, the Mumbai traffic police introduced a lot of new measures for the safety and security of motorists and pedestrians alike, but the citizens of the city have expressed discontent at the lop-sided approach by the authorities to address the traffic problem. On Saturday, the traffic police implemented 'no honking' for two hours between 5 pm to 7 pm, although they had announced the initiative just a day earlier on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics