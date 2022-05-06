Ranas sedition charge: Opposition slams govt over court stricture
Mumbai Opposition has slammed the state government over the strictures passed by the sessions court for booking Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana under sedition charge. The opposition questioned whether the Maharahstra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will apologise for the wrongful confinement of the lawmakers.
Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Devendra Fadnavis said that the court had exposed the draconian and undemocratic politics and actions of the MVA government, which is used to crush dissenting voices.
While tweeting the session court order by highlighting the strictures passed by it, Fadnavis has questioned if the state government will apologise for its act of booking Ranas under section 124(a) of IPC.
Leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar said that the session court stricture is a tight slap on the face of the state government. “The court has rightly pointed at the autocratic way of functioning of the state government. This is not the first time the court has rapped the state for action against BJP leaders and the opponents of the ruling parties in the past. The Ranas had withdrawn its agitation after they were served notice by the police, despite which they were booked under section 124 (A) of IPC,” he said.
However, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the home department will study the court order and take corrective steps, if needed. “The police department applies the charges based on the investigation and the circumstances at the local level. I am sure the police would have their own justification for it and they will defend it in the court. If the need be, they may also challenge it in the upper court. I have not seen the court order. We will take a call on it after studying the order,” he said on Friday.
Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary Sachin Sawant, in a series of tweets, has reminded BJP about the number of sedition cases lodged by the central government in the last eight years.
“The Modi government registered 326 cases of sedition between 2014 and 2022. 149 and 144 people were booked under sedition for speaking against Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath respectively. Siddique Kappan, a Kerala journalist, has been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for reporting the Hathras rape case. He has been languishing in jail for the last one and half years. BJP should first look at the ‘terror’ created by the central government,”he said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut dubbed it a “relief scam”. Raut said that such a “relief scam” was underway in the country and the state for the members of a particular political party. “The relief scam which is going on in the country, there are many aspects [to it]. Crimes and charges get proven only against us, but why don’t the same charges against others get proven? This is a matter of research,” Raut said.
-
Centre directs imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity
The Centre on Friday issued fresh instructions to states asking them to ensure that all plants based on imported coal operated and generated power to their full capacity after it directed them and generating companies based on domestic coal to import at least 10 percent of their requirement of coal for blending.
-
State withdraws circular directing hospitals to verify organ donors, recipients
Mumbai: The state government on Friday informed the Bombay high court that it had withdrawn the April 11 circular which put the onus of verifying documents and identity cards of organ donors on hospitals. The state, through advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, informed the HC that the circular needed to be fine-tuned and hence it was being withdrawn.
-
4-year-old girl killed in a tragic mishap after iron gate falls on her
Palghar: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old was killed after an iron gate fell on hThe girl, Bhumika Meher'swhile she was playing near the Vasai civic pond at Papdi on Thursday evening. The girl, Bhumika Meher, was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead before admission. Meher would regularly accompany her grandmother to the pond. Children would often play on the iron gate using it as a swing.
-
Whirlwind tours in UP: CM Yogi, GoMs’ bid to take governance to people’s doorstep
When chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and stayed there overnight on Friday, he did so as part of a statewide exercise under which he along with his ministers is touring districts in a bid to take the governance to doorstep of the people of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi, who recently reviewed development projects in Gorakhpur, will undertake more such tours along with his two deputy chief ministers and other ministers.
-
Court directs wildlife offenders to build waterholes in forest
A court at Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka added an 'eco-friendly' punishment to the usual penal action on two persons for wildlife crimes. SA Muluk, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka, has directed the offender (Vijay Gabhale) to build two waterholes for wild animals in a case of peafowl hunting. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the offender, according to the office of deputy conservator of forest, Junnar division.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics