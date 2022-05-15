Ranas threaten to recite Hanuman Chalisa at BKC
Mumbai Throwing yet another challenge to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana threatened to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in public at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), where Thackeray held a public meeting on Saturday.
However, they did not specify when they would conduct the recitation. The Ranas also taunted Thackeray for allegedly diluting his commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power.
“I am challenging him (Thackeray). We will organise a massive recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at the location where the rally was held,” said Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA from Badnera in Amravati district.
“He (Thackeray) did not speak even a line on flowers being offered at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Why is it so? They call themselves Hindutvawadis, but are they walking on Aurangzeb’s path? Are they turning into the Aurangzeb Sena?” charged Navneet, while referring to All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi paying his respects at the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Auragabad.
She claimed that if late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was alive, Owaisi would have had to pay a price for venerating the Mughal ruler who is reviled for his fanaticism and brutal killing of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
“Uddhav Thackeray is working as per the credo of the Matoshree of 10 Janpath (Congress president Sonia Gandhi),” claimed Navneet, while alleging that the Shiv Sena had discarded the Hindutva of the late Sena chief.
Navneet also attacked Thackeray for not touching on issues like agrarian distress, power cuts and unemployment in his speech.
Ravi Rana alleged that the ‘Shivbhojan’ scheme, which gives subsidised meals to the needy at ₹10, was contractor-driven and rife with malpractices.
Shiv Sena legislator and spokesperson Manisha Kayande said the party had decided against reacting to any comment made by the Rana couple.
The lawmaker couple was arrested on April 23 for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree,’ which is the Thackeray family residence at Kalanagar in Bandra East. They were released from prison after 12 days of incarceration.
Mundka fire: Building owner enjoyed protection from BJP leaders, claims AAP
The AAP on Sunday held the BJP responsible for the death of 27 people in Mundka fire incident, alleging that the "illegal industrial activities" were going on in the building as its owner Manish Lakra enjoyed protection from the saffron party leaders. Lakra was arrested on Sunday in connection with the massive fire, two days after the incident. In 2019, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak said, a Supreme Court-appointed committee sealed the building.
Sanskriti University convocation: UP deputy CM assures students of better job opportunities
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak assured students that now there are better job opportunities for them as no foul practices are allowed under the BJP regime in the state. Pathak was addressing the students and faculty members during the Sanskriti University convocation in Mathura on Saturday. Pathak was accompanied by the minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhaya, and the chairman of the state higher education council Girish Chandra Tripathi.
Meja sanctuary: Forest dept on alert to protect Prayagraj blackbucks
Alarmed over an incident in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh where three cops were killed in firing by blackbuck poachers, the forest department in Prayagraj has alerted its staff at the blackbuck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli areas of Meja in trans-Yamuna. There are around 13 hectares of forest area in Meja, bordering Madhya Pradesh. Half a dozen watchtowers are used to keep an eye on the forest area and the movement of blackbucks.
Two arrested for trying to siphon off ₹78 lakh by forging MLA’s cheque
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for an alleged attempt to dupe Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary from Sewri constituency. The accused allegedly tried to transfer ₹78 lakh from the Sena leader's bank account by using a bogus cheque with his forged signature. The accused have been identified as Suketu Rameshchandra Dave, 47, a resident of Ahmadabad and Jayesh Chandrakant Shah, 54, a resident of Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali.
Case registered against auto dealer for issuing fake number plates
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the owner of a Charkop-based automobile store- Ria Dealership- for allegedly cheating more than 20 people by selling them two-wheelers and issuing fake number plates without registering them with the RTOs. The racket was unearthed three days ago by the Kandivali traffic police during a nakabandi at SV Road.
