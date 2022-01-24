Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranjitsinh Disale’s study leave approved post minister’s intervention

School education minister Varsha Gaikwad had directed Solapur CEO to approve his leave application on Saturday.
Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher at a ZP school in Solapur, became the first from India to win the prestigious $1-million Global Teacher Prize for innovation in teaching. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 09:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The Solapur district administration has approved the study leave application of Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher who won the prestigious Global Teacher Prize 2020, to pursue a scholarship in the United States. The move comes after school education minister Varsha Gaikwad directed authorities to approve the leave on January 22. 

“My study leave application has been accepted by Dilip Swami sir, Solapur chief executive officer (CEO). I express my gratitude to the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, minister of state Bacchu Kadu and the entire administration,” Disale tweeted on Sunday evening.

He had applied for six months’ leave on December 14 but it wasn’t approved by the senior officials until January 22. The last day to submit the approval for Fulbright DAI is January 25.

After the matter came to light, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad directed Solapur CEO to approve his leave application on Saturday.

A teacher at a Zilla Parshad school in Solapur’s Paritewadi, Disale is the first teacher from India to win the prestigious $1-million Global Teacher Prize for innovation in teaching.

He was among the 12,000 educators from 140 countries, who were nominated for the prize, which was set up to recognise teachers making outstanding contributions to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society.

In 2015, the Maharashtra government had adopted Disale’s idea and made QR codes available in Balbharti textbooks. Subsequently in 2018, the then Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that all National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks will have embedded QR codes.

Post the win, Disale appeared in Kaun Banega Crorepati’s (KBC) Karamveer episode in December 2020.

