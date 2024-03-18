Rape case against Jindal false: police in closure report

Mumbai: The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police on Saturday filed a closure report in court saying the rape case against Sajjan Jindal, managing director of the JSW Group, was false and the complainant had tried to frame him. Assocham President - Elect Sajjan Jindal (R) shaking hands with the Assocham President, Venugopal N Dhoot, at the 87th annual session of Assocham on "Globalisation , , at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. PHOTO SUNIL SAXENA /HT 02JUN 2008

According to the police, the complainant met Jindal in Dubai in October 2021 and they exchanged numbers as he wanted to buy property from her brother who was a real estate consultant in Dubai. In her complaint to the police alleging the businessman raped her inside the JSW Group headquarters in January 2022, she said, “He started addressing me as ‘babe’ and ‘baby’ and described all the problems in his marriage when we first met alone, which made me very awkward. Hugs and flirting from his side also made me feel uncomfortable.”

Based on the woman’s complaint, a first information report was registered on December 13, 2023 under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The closure report filed in Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court number 18 stated that though the complainant had promised to present evidence of Jindal’s culpability in court herself, she had failed to do so. The investigating officer too had asked her to be present in court to record her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, but she did not appear before the court despite repeated reminders.

The report further mentioned that during investigation, it was found that on December 24, 2021, the day Jindal allegedly visited and tried to molest the complainant at a five-star hotel in the city, she did not even visit the place; this was confirmed via correspondence with the hotel and testimonies of witnesses.