Rape, molestation cases go up in Thane in 2021

The sexual assault on a minor in Dombivli last year by around 30 people has brought to the fore the increasing number of rapes against minors registered in the Thane Police commissionerate.

As per the recent statistics released by the Thane Police commissionerate, the cases of rape have increased by over 55% in 2021, and of the total cases registered, 58% were sexual assault on minors.

The police have claimed that easy access to social media is one of the reasons for the increase in sexual assault cases in the last few years.

There is also an increase in molestation cases, by 26%, in which cases registered over sharing of obscene matter over social media are more.

Thane police have registered 219 rape cases in 2020 whereas the same increased to 340 in 2021. Out of these 340, 199 were related to sexual assault on minors. Thane police registered 412 cases of molestation in 2020 at their 35 police stations while 520 cases were registered in 2021, the cases of assault on minor are comparatively less in molestation.

The detection is stable between 98% in 2020 and 97% in 2021 in rape cases and between 92% in 2020 to 91% in 2021 in molestation cases.

A police officer from Zone 2, Bhiwandi area, said, “The schools and colleges were online last year, so the usage of smartphones and laptops was more. These devices also acted as distraction for most minors, who were lured by the accused through the social media and then sexually assaulted. Minor girls also were trapped into sending their videos or photos that were used for blackmailing in some cases. Matrimonial sites and social networks also were used as tools to cheat many young women. We have many cases registered in similar modus operandi.”

The gang rape case registered in Dombivli was similar wherein, the girl first got in touch with her boyfriend, who later blackmailed her to have a relationship with several others using her videos. Another case registered in Ambernath also followed the same pattern.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime), Ashok Morale, said, “Most people, minor or adults, share their personal details on social media platforms which the accused pick up and manipulate their feelings. They then ask them to meet in person and take advantage of them. We are creating regular awareness among people to stay away from such fraudsters, especially those on social media.”

Panel head of Vishi Seva Samiti of Maharashtra and lawyer, Trupti Patil, claimed that some of the cases were merely technical and filed after relations went sour. “Sometimes, it is to hide a relationship or to get back at the person being cheated, but these cases too are on the rise.”