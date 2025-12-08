Mumbai: The police have registered an FIR against the directors Ola and Rapido, for allegedly operating bike-taxi services in Mumbai without permission from the state government or the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). Rapido and Ola booked for operating bike-taxi services without permits

According to the Amboli police, the case against Rapido and Ola was filed on December 5 following a complaint from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The police said that both companies have been running two-wheeler taxi services within the city limits through their mobile applications without the requisite approvals. The RTO said the two companies were illegally facilitating passenger transport and making money.

Under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, private vehicles are not permitted to commercially transport passengers, and any violation of the act warrants legal action. The FIR against Rapido and Ola also notes the companies failed to verify drivers’ character certificates and to follow safety rules, thereby endangering the lives of commuters.

Rapido had earlier applied to the RTA in Pune for a licence under the name Roppen Transportation, but its application was rejected on December 20, 2022. The transport company then challenged the decision before the Bombay High Court, which on January 13, 2023, directed it to shut down its app-based operations for bike taxis. When Rapido appealed against the decision again, the company’s plea was yet again dismissed. Despite this, the FIR alleges, Rapido continued its bike-taxi services.

The RTO carried out enforcement drives between November 11 and December 3 in Andheri West, taking action against two-wheelers attached to both companies. Following the enforcement drive, a 36-year-old motor vehicle inspector from the RTO, Babu Teli then approached the Amboli police. The two transport companies have now been booked under sections 318(3) (cheating) and 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Rapido and Ola did not respond to HT queries regarding the matter.