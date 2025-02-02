Mumbai: Skywatchers in Mumbai are in for a celestial treat on February 2 as the International Space Station (ISS), a large spacecraft that orbits Earth and serves as a home for astronauts for scientific research, will pass overhead, offering a rare opportunity to witness the station with the naked eye. Rare International Space Station sighting over Mumbai today

The ISS, one of the brightest objects in the night sky after the Moon and Venus, will be visible for several minutes as it travels across Indian skies. This event will provide an excellent chance for astronomy enthusiasts to observe the orbiting laboratory, which currently carries astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Don Pettit, Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov.

According to astronomical predictions, the ISS will first appear in the northwestern sky at approximately 7:20 PM IST. By 7:25 PM, it will be about 10° above the horizon, gradually climbing to its highest point near overhead by 7:29 PM. The space station will then continue its southeastward journey before disappearing from sight around 7:31 PM. The sighting will be particularly prominent in major cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Experts weigh in on the event

Arvind Paranjpye, director of the Nehru Planetarium in Worli, described the ISS pass as a spectacular start to February for sky enthusiasts. “This is one of the best ISS passes in recent times. The station will be high in the sky, providing a bright and clear view from Ahmedabad to Chennai, as well as other cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. While ISS sightings are not rare, it has been some time since we’ve had such an optimal viewing opportunity in the evening,” Paranjpye said.

He further explained that while the ISS is visible to the naked eye, binoculars can enhance the experience. However, a telescope is unnecessary for this sighting, as the station will appear as a bright, moving streak across the sky. This visibility is due to sunlight reflecting off the ISS’s solar panels, making it an unmistakable feature in the night sky. The best times to observe the ISS are during twilight hours—shortly after sunset or before dawn—when the station is illuminated by sunlight against the darkening sky.

“This event also coincides with the visibility of several planets, including Venus, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter, making it an exciting time for amateur astronomers,” Paranjpye added. “The ISS will appear as a fast-moving, bright crescent, glowing against the backdrop of these celestial bodies.”

An exciting moment for astronomy enthusiasts

Chintamani Pai, a space researcher and founder of Space Geeks, a start-up dedicated to space exploration, emphasised the importance of such sightings for amateur astronomers. “Spotting the ISS is an exhilarating experience for space lovers. It will reach its highest point at around 65 degrees and remain visible for about six minutes from Mumbai,” Pai said. He also noted that, depending on the schedule of onboard astronauts, HAM radio users might have an opportunity to communicate with them during the sighting. Pai further highlighted the significance of this event in the context of India’s growing role in space exploration. “With the upcoming Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which is set to carry Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla later this year, the ISS pass over India is an inspiring reminder of our country’s increasing participation in human spaceflight,” he added.

For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the ISS, clear skies will offer the best viewing conditions. Enthusiasts are encouraged to step outside a few minutes before 7:20 PM and look towards the northwestern horizon to witness this remarkable sight.