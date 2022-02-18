Rare male eyebrowed thrush spotted in Navi Mumbai

MUMBAI: A rare male eyebrowed thrush (Turdus obscurus), which breeds in the dense coniferous forests and taiga of Siberia, was spotted this week for a second time in two years at Navi Mumbai’s Nature Valley Park.

The species migrate to parts of Southeast Asia and India’s Northeast during winter and can be seen in more open spaces such as parks. They rarely come to peninsular India. There are a handful of sight records of the species from peninsular India, according to eBird, a crowdsourced online database of bird observations.

The species has been spotted in Gujarat’s Junagadh, Ahmedabad, and Shoolpaneshwar; Nagpur and Amby Valley City (Maharashtra); Bengaluru (Karnataka); Chennai and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu); Kochi in Kerala; Kuldiha and Bhitarkanika (Odisha); Kolkata and the Sundarbans (West Bengal).

Naturalist and writer Sunjoy Monga, who has been documenting the biodiversity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for decades, and his wife, Jyoti, photographed the thrush.

“...this is the second year in a row that the species has been sighted at Valley Park in Navi Mumbai, where it was first seen for a few days around the same time last year...,” said Monga. “Perhaps a small population of the species may have in recent years begun a southward dispersal into peninsular India and hops by the Mumbai region on passage.”

Monga said precious little is known of this unusual straggler to the Mumbai area and it is a delightful addition to the local avifauna. He added the Valley Park, which is popular with morning walkers, has of late been a bird haven. “The area is a mix of secondary growth vegetation and woodland, with a considerable number of exotic species of trees. [It] is contiguous with the lower slopes of the Kharghar-Parsik hills complex with a network of shrinking wetlands on one side, and foliaged hills on the other.” He added his personal bird tally for the site is 90 species.

Monga said richly voiced thrush family of birds prefers the park. “These are birds that prefer shaded areas. They spend their time hopping on the ground, rummaging in leaf litter, or probing into soft soil for worms and insects. They are wary birds, often characterised by a mix of colourful and drab plumages.”