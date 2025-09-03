Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Rashly driven bus on Mum-Goa highway kills medical student, brother critical

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 05:00 am IST

A speeding state transport bus killed 19-year-old medical student Devyani Gole on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, leaving her brother critically injured.

NAVI MUMBAI: A rashly driven state transport bus caused a fatal accident on the Mumbai–Goa Highway on Monday, killing a 19-year old medical student and leaving her younger brother in a critical condition.

According to the police, the deceased, Devyani Kishor Gole, was a final-year BMS student at a college in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. The siblings were on their way to their maternal uncle’s house in Devkanhe for Ganeshotsav, when a speeding bus rammed into their scooter near the Namrata Dhaba, Roha. “Devyani suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while her brother was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition,” said a police officer.

As per the FIR, the bus, coming from Khed depot, was allegedly being driven fast and in a rash manner when it hit the deceased.

Following the accident, an FIR was registered with the Kolad police, Raigad, and the police have registered a case under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125(A) and (B) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against the bus driver.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
