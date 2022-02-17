Raut-Somaiya wrangle: Sena leader urges CBI, ACB to probe ‘dirty extortion game’

Continuing his tirade against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that he used Enforcement Directorate (ED) threats to run a criminal syndicate and extortion racket in Mumbai. Raut also appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau to jointly probe the “dirty extortion game” of Somaiya.

Somaiya and other BJP leaders have rubbished the allegations. They said it was an attempt of Raut to save himself from the action by Central agencies for his wrongdoings.

On Tuesday, Raut attacked the Centre, state BJP leaders, and Central investigating agencies alleging ₹25,000 crore corruption in the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis. He also alleged extortion bids worth ₹300 crore by ED officials from builders in Mumbai.

The Sena leader on Wednesday said Somaiya used threats of ED actions to extort crores of rupees from developers and businessmen in the city. Raut mentioned a land deal where a prime plot in Juhu was allegedly purchased way below the market price. “Somaiya and his developer friend Amit Desai used the ED to threaten the owner of the plot [number] 8, Juhu Vile Parle Development scheme. The plot worth ₹110 crore was bought in the name of Desai for a pittance.”

The Sena MP said proceeds of the land sale had gone to an ED official. “People should know what is happening in the name of ED. From the proceeds of that land deal, a particular ED official was given ₹15 crore by Somaiya. The ED should come forward or I will name him.”

Somaiya said instead of levelling allegations and threatening to put them behind bars, Raut should reply who Sujit Patkar is and what Raut’s relation is with Pravin Raut, an accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the BJP leader said, “We have already been facing 10 cases lodged by this government against us. We are ready to face more such cases. But Raut should first clarify his relations with Pravin Raut and Patkar. Why the contracts of Covid centres were given to the company floated by Patkar.”

Somaiya said his or his son’s company had no links to developer Rakesh Wadhawan who is an accused in the multi-crore PMC Bank scam.

Somaiya said the Sena MP had lied about 19 bungalows at Korlai village in Alibaug. “The village panchayat has issued receipts of taxes against the 19 bungalows on the land registered in the name of Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray and Manisha Ravindra Waikar. The property and other taxes from April 2013 to March 2021 were paid by the owners in November 2020. The Alibaug land on which the bungalows are situated was transferred to the name of Thackeray and Waikar in April 2014 and the agreement registered has the records of the 19 bungalows on the land. Have the houses been disappeared from the land?” he questioned.

Somaiya said Rashmi Thackeray and Waikar had apologised to the local Alibaug grampanchayat for the failure of the payments.

The Sena MP said Somaiya and his son Neil would go to jail soon. “The father-son duo will definitely go to jail. They kept threatening others, now they will be behind bars. Soon, the criminal syndicate, extortion racket by using the ED, and other things will be exposed.”

Earlier in the day, Raut took to Twitter and said, “Skeletons are tumbling out of closet. Self-Proclaimed Crusader Kirit Somaiya himself is alleged of blackmailing. Victims of Somaiya’s extortion racket are now speaking up.I appeal the #CBI & #anticorruptionBureau of Mah’tra govt to jointly investigate Kirit’s dirty extortion game (sic).”

Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane said Raut’s allegations against the BJP leaders are an attempt to save himself from the ED action.

“Raut has been making the baseless allegations to save himself after Pravin Raut started spilling the beans during his interrogation by the ED. He has been putting a brave face. He had not given any documents to prove his allegations against Somaiya or ED officers. In fact, the ED should take action against Raut for his allegations of extortion of ₹300 crore against its officers,” he said at a press conference at the BJP’s Mumbai office.

Rane said he has documents to prove irregularities by Raut. “We can expose how Raut purchased 50 acres land in Alibaug for just ₹50 lakh and how he used his MP fund to construct a road around it. I have documents to prove the disposal of the cases against the chief minister and irregularities by Aaditya Thackeray.”

The Union minister further said that the allegations levelled by Raut are out of his wish to grab the post of chief minister occupied by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. He accused Raut of acting to safeguard the interest of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In response, Raut said, “Yes, I am a staunch nationalist and a patriot. I am not eyeing anything. Our aim is to expand the Sena in Maharashtra and in the country. By 2024, the Sena shall have reached Delhi and several people here will be unemployed then.”

Following Rane’s presser, Vinayak Raut, Sena’s Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP from where the former hails, held a press conference, attacking the Union micro, small, and medium enterprises minister. “Sanjay Raut is in a true sense a Shiv Sainik for bravely taking on the Centre and misuse of Central agencies. Contrary to that, when the ED started cases against Rane, he and his sons quietly bowed down to BJP leaders in Delhi,” he said.

He added that Rane, who had spent 26 years with the Sena, was never appointed a ‘neta’ - a core group of leaders in the party’s hierarchy - by party supremo Bal Thackeray. “Balasaheb appointed Sanjay Raut as a ‘neta’. Balasaheb knew that Rane was a selfish person and power-hungry.”

NCP chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said Rane has no moral ground to make allegations as he joined the BJP under pressure following allegations of money laundering.

“After news reports appeared over Avighna Park that money was laundered for the project, who did Rane sahab go to meet quietly at Ahmedabad? What was the reason he took shelter in the BJP, formed his own outfit, and later joined the BJP? Is the Avighna Park case over or has it been put on the back burner by the ED?” he asked.