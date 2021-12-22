‘Reasonable restriction’: Maharashtra defends public transport bar on unvaccinated

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday defended the policy of disallowing unvaccinated people from using public transport, saying preventive measures were necessary amid the likelihood of a third Covid-19 wave. In an affidavit filed in the Bombay high court, it cited reasonable restrictions as per the Constitution and said the restriction has been imposed to ensure unvaccinated people do not endanger their lives, those of their families as well as vaccinated people while commuting.

The Maharashtra government late last month issued Covid-related guidelines saying only fully vaccinated people would be allowed to access public transport. In the affidavit, it called the challenge to its notification in this regard invalid and urged the court to dismiss public interest litigations filed against it.

The petitioners, activists Yohan Tengra and Firoze Mithiborewala, argued the travel restrictions were unconstitutional and violated the people’s rights.

The court last week asked the state government to justify its stand on such discriminatory practices.

In response, Debashish Chakrabarty, chief secretary, filed the affidavit citing the Constitution and added the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated persons was “reasonable classification” to protect people. It referred to Constitution’s Article 19 (1) (d) and said it permits “reasonable restriction” in the interest of the public.

The affidavit said Constitution’s Article 21, which relates to the right to life and liberty, was not absolute so as to endanger lives. It added vaccines are easily available and over 70 million citizens have taken one dose and over 40 million two doses.

In a separate affidavit, the state health department said the Covid-19 cases dipped in the state due to vaccination. It cited evidence that vaccinated people are less likely to transmit the virus. The affidavit said by preventing unvaccinated people from using public transport, the right to life of vaccinated people was being secured.

The court has posted the hearing in the matter next on January 3.