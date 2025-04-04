Menu Explore
Register property online across state from May 1

ByFaisal Malik
Apr 04, 2025 07:58 AM IST

Maharashtra launches online property registration from May 1, allowing buyers and sellers to process transactions remotely without visiting offices.

Mumbai: Property buyers and sellers in Maharashtra will no longer need to visit sub-registrar offices to pay stamp duty and obtain e-stamp certificates as these facilities will be available online from May 1, under the ‘One State, One Registration’ initiative.

“Starting from May 1, which marks Maharashtra’s foundation day, property registrations can be done from anywhere in the state. If a home is bought in Nagpur or in Pune, its registration can be done from Mumbai or Pune. This can be done with the help of Aadhaar and Income Tax documents,” state revenue minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule said while making the announcement on Thursday.

Online property registration was first introduced in Mumbai on pilot basis and will be now extended across the state. Physical presence will not be required for online property registrations, the minister clarified.

The revenue department is collaborating with National Informatics Centre to upgrade the digital system across all 519 sub-registrar offices in the state. A new Leave and Licenses 2.0 system will be introduced, allowing users to pay stamp duty online without any hassle.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Register property online across state from May 1
