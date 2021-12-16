Rehab centre in Thane sees more patients in 25-40 yrs age group recovered from Covid visiting it

Since its inception more than a year ago, more than 2,000 patients have been treated at the post-Covid care and rehabilitation centre in Thane till now.

The second wave subsided months ago. However, people affected in this wave continue to deal with Covid-related complications, claim the doctors. In the first wave, the patients who sought help were mostly between 40 years and 60 years. However, post the second wave, those between 25 years and 45 years have been mostly seen visiting the post-Covid rehabilitation centre.

The main aim of this centre situated at Lodha Luxuria in Majiwada is the physical and mental well-being of those who have recovered from Covid. Most recovered patients visit for yoga sessions at the rehabilitation centre. They also focus on breathing and building one’s strength.

“After the second wave, 60% of the patients who visited here were for breathlessness and hardly 2% had lung fibrosis. Moreover, there were 20% who faced severe joint pains and another 20% who required counselling. The most common issues among post-Covid difficulties were palpitation and panting. We suggest yoga, lung physiotherapy and basic exercises for the body,” said Dr Mansi Doiphode, medical officer and in-charge of the post-Covid rehabilitation centre.

For a 34-year-old Kalyan resident, the joint pain had not subsided even three months after recovering from Covid. He came all the way to Thane’s post-Covid rehabilitation centre and was suggested some simple exercises and physiotherapy. On following them regularly, along with basic medications, he has noted some improvement.

“We have been treating such patients with orthopaedic-related issues. Even those who recovered a few months back are facing joint pains. This could also be because of the winter and the dip in temperature. We suggest some exercises and, if needed, basic medications for them to recover. In some cases, calcium and multi-vitamin medicines have also helped them to recover,” said Dr Mahesh Mhatre, orthopaedic, post-Covid rehabilitation centre.

The centre also saw senior citizens who were staying alone and who found it difficult to manage daily chores and routines on their own after recovering from Covid.

“One such case was of a 65-year-old Thane resident who also had asthma and found it very difficult to cope with post-Covid breathing problems. We suggested simple exercises that could be done at home to enhance the lungs’ capacity. Only every fortnight he would visit the centre and gradually he started finding it easier to cope,” added Dr Mhatre.

As the sexagenarian stayed with his spouse on the third floor of his house with no lift, daily chores and even a visit to the doctor involved climbing and descending three floors. It would leave him panting and breathless even after three months post-Covid infection. He visited the post-Covid centre and based on the breathing exercises prescribed, he has now recovered and is able to manage his daily chores without support.

As the virus affects the lungs and lowers the immunity, pulmonary physiotherapy to strengthen the lungs along with regular exercises and proper diet help revive one’s body. There are designated doctors for the same who guide those visiting the centre. Moreover, many find it difficult to cope up after being in isolation for long periods. There are counsellors who help such individuals as well.

“We have noticed that in many instances, people who are working from home and have tested positive for Covid have led to Covid-related anxiety. This is often because they are confined to a single room, feel lonely, and hence are vulnerable to emotional upheaval. Medication is not the only solution in such cases. Hence, we recommend some kind of physical activity to encourage the mind. Also, we have counselling sessions at least once a week,” added Doiphode.

With a gradual dip in cases, a part of the centre has now been converted to a vaccination centre. Moreover, patients visit with prior appointments. The yoga and counselling sessions are currently available only on call or prior appointment.