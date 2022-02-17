Remembering the humble ‘Disco King’

poorbita.bagchi@hindustantimes.com

With music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri breathing his last on Tuesday, praises and condolences poured in from every corner of the country for the ‘Disco King’. While celebrities of Bollywood and Tollywood alike sang his praises, a humble locality of Kolkata in Tollygunge, Graham’s Land, where the music legend spent a part of his early life and was keen on returning as well, remembers him as a man with a golden heart.

The sunglass-clad golden singer was born as Alokesh Lahiri to classical musicians Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri. He started tapping on the tabla when he was three and slowly became a keen musician. Born in Jalpaiguri, Lahiri spent a part of his childhood in Kolkata’s Tolly para, where he made friends for life.

Lahiri moved to Graham’s Land when he was just eight and lived there till his teens, just before packing his bags to answer the call from Mumbai. The locality has been home to several people, both known and unknown. People here share a strange bond with each other. “Even when people leave Graham’s Land, they have a tendency to keep coming back here. Even if it’s during pujo or just for a casual meet up, they like meeting their old friends and reconnecting,” said Writi, who is currently living in Bengaluru. She added, “Everyone knows everyone here, so it’s easier for people to stay in touch, even if they are not physically always present.”

Once a bustling locality with children playing on the streets, teenagers on their quintessential ‘adda’ sessions and seniors chatting over a cup of tea- all co-existing together, has now become calm. Most people have grown up and left the city for good like most Bengalis often do and the pandemic has further cast a shadow, with many leaving for their heavenly abode. Yet people remember the old times and often look for reasons to reconnect with their neighbours. They still see each other at their early morning grocery shopping runs and never miss an opportunity to chat up.

Lahiri, like many other residents, also wanted to come back. Sunetra Bose, a very good family friend, who was in touch with him till very recently as well, said that he wanted to buy the house he used to reside in.

“He has been calling me and asking about buying the house. He was very attached to it and wanted to buy it for himself. But due to some reason or the other, it never happened,” she lamented. Sunetra said that she still can’t believe that Lahiri has passed away. Her uncle, Papan Banerjee, was a dear friend of Lahiri, who would often meet him till he passed away a couple of years ago. Whenever Lahiri would come to Kolkata, he would ask Banerjee to accompany him to his shows. They would also go out for dinners.

“He kept in touch with us even after uncle passed away. Whenever he was in Kolkata, he would ring him up and invite him for shows. He would also call us over for lunch at the hotel he would stay over. Even a couple of years ago, when he was in Kolkata for the last time, he called us to his hotel for dinner,” she said.

Another resident of Graham’s Land said that they would often poke fun at him when he was young. “Whenever we saw him, we asked where he got his new sandals from or where he got his new jacket and he would say that Lata di (Lata Mangeshkar) gave it to him. He was just a teenager then and we would crack jokes,” he said and added that he is proud that his friend made all the way to the top in the music industry later in life. He added that Lahiri would not play with them, but would spend hours in the evening chatting with his friends.

Debjani Roy remembers him for accompanying his mother on the tabla when he was young. “We would have sessions in our house where his mother would come and teach a few children music. My mother used to sing with his mother. Bappi Lahiri used to come along with his mother and play the tabla. He always wanted to be a musician,” she said. He would also come to her sister’s birthday parties, she recalled.

Another resident fondly remembers him for being a humble celebrity. He said when they would visit him in Mumbai, he would invite them over to his house and help them with whatever they needed. “Earlier, when he has just become famous, Chandan Sen, a resident of the area and also a Ranji cricketer then, went to Mumbai with a friend for an advertisement related issue for some brand. They were not able to find the perfect person and they approached Bappi Lahiri. Not only did he find them a model, but also helped them out with the entire process thanks to his contacts. He was helpful like that,” he added.