Repairs on dilapidated Gloria flyover, Kennedy bridge stalled

Pics by Pratik and Anshuman

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) cannot carry out major repair works of two dilapidated 50-year-old bridges -- Gloria flyover in Byculla and Kennedy (ROB) near Nana Chowk -- as the traffic police department has not issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for closure citing unmanageable traffic disruption.

Three meetings and letters between the civic body and the traffic police over the past six months has failed to achieve any headway, despite a BMC structural audit report and a recommendation by the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay) that recommend major repairs of these two bridges.

The structural audit report from June advised urgent repair works on both bridges. Byculla’s Gloria bridge requires repairs that will last at least four to five months.

“We have sent a letter thrice and met the traffic department officials thrice requesting them for an NOC to conduct repair on the two bridges. They say that it will hamper traffic and it is not possible to shutdown traffic and that is why they cannot issue an NOC. We are unable to do urgent repairs due to non-closure of the bridges,” a civic official from the BMC’s bridges department said on condition of anonymity.

“Ideally, bridge should be repaired after 20 years but we have not done so for the last 50 years. There are bearings in the column and slab which need to be changed. The bearings function like shock absorbers and need to be changed. If we repair the bridge now, it will be operational for the next 25 years,” the civic official said.

“Some serious mishap may happen and ultimately the blame will fall on the BMC if there is any untoward incident. What about the lives of commuters? The traffic department isn’t concerned about their safety,” the official added.

“After receiving such a structural audit, we appointed IIT Bombay for a second opinion and they confirmed that serious repair works need to be done on an urgent basis without wasting any time. We conveyed the same to the traffic police but they are concerned with smooth flow of traffic,” the official said.

Unlike buildings which fall under three categories, when dilapidated, bridges fall under minor or major repairs catgories. Gloria and Kennedy bridges fall within the latter category.

Matters have come to such a head that the civic official alleged that the traffic department has even threatened to register an FIR against the BMC if they conduct repair works on the two bridges without their permission.

“We are in panic mode now and in a catch-22 situation,” the official said.

Pradnya Jedage, deputy commissioner of police (traffic south) said that Byculla bridge was an extremely crucial lifeline for South Mumbai commuters. “I had received two proposals of either demolishing the bridge completely but there are no diversions for that route or making an overhead bridge. We told the BMC to construct the overhead bridge and then demolish the Byculla bridge so that the traffic could be diverted and then demolish the Byculla bridge.”

Concerning Kennedy bridge, Jedage said, “I have given the BMC an NOC before the monsoon itself. They should have completed the work.” However, the civic official has denied receiving an NOC for Kennedy ROB repair work.

Repairs suggested

BMC’s first letter of application to the traffic police department for closure of Gloria flyover was sent on March 22, 2022.

“The structural consultant recommended to demolish the existing dilapidated railing/parapet wall and redo the railing with W-crash barrier. Further, the consultant recommended replacing the old bearing of Gloria bridge. The Gloria flyover is a narrow bridge to avoid the mishap after removal of railing and it is pertinent to close the flyover for the traffic. The said work is of very important nature from the safety point of view of bridges and shall be completed at the earliest,” the letter marked to DCP (traffic) south and senior inspector of police (traffic) stated.

The BMC has been pursuing the issue of Kennedy rail over bridge (ROB) since September 15,2021, but have received no response. The civic body followed up again in March and June this year.

“The work of replacement of existing bearings needs to be carried out immediately to ensure structural stability of the bridge. If the work is not carried out there will be consequences in any form. The said work is very essential from structural point of view of the bridge and need to be carried out within stipulated time period,” the letter stated.

“If no permission is received and any accident occurs then this office shall not be held responsible,” the letter dated June 9, 2022, added.

(With inputs from Megha Sood)