Resident doctors await official response to their demands

Mumbai: While the New Delhi resident doctors on Friday called off their strike, Sunday witnessed the continuation of state-wide protests by their counterparts against the delay in the release of the NEET-PG counselling date. According to Central MARD, nearly 6,000 resident doctors from more than 20 medical colleges across Maharashtra participated in the protest on Sunday.

The doctors are still waiting to hear from state officials regarding their additional demand for the recruitment of non-academic Junior Residents (JRs) equal to the number of residents in that particular college.

Dr Hanumant Phad, general secretary, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said, “It has been three days of the state-wide strike and we were expecting a meeting but the state authorities or the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) have still not arranged any meeting to listen to our demands.”

A member of MARD said three hospitals in Mumbai are thinking of considering the demands of the doctors. BYL Nair Hospital, LTMG Hospital, and KEM Hospital have issued a notification stating recruitment of non-academic junior residents.

“ We had a meeting with our dean Dr Mohan Joshi on Sunday and he was positive regarding our demands. They have told us that they will approach DMER concerning the demand for the three colleges,” said Pravin Dhage, general secretary of Sion MARD.

The resident doctors have also demanded that the prerequisites like form filling and document verification should be asked to be completed as soon as possible and release of the schedule regarding the same to avoid further delay in the process.

Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of LTMG Hospital said “The resident doctors have demanded that the new batch of doctors should join immediately after the counselling, so there is nothing which we or the state government can do regarding the same. DMER will have to look into the matter.”

Dr Avinash Dahiphale, president of Central MARD said that there is no communication from DMER yet. “We are trying to get in touch with the DMER director hoping that they will arrange a meeting on Monday to hear our demands.”

Hospital authorities said that there was no impact on the emergency services or the Outpatient Departments (OPD), but they had to postpone some elective surgeries due to the strike. “In the last three-four days, we had to cancel almost 25-30% of the elective surgeries. I have tried to convince the resident doctors and we are hoping they will withdraw the strike on Monday,” Dr Mohan Joshi said.

The hospital staff of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur said that since the OPDs were closed on Sunday, there was no major impact of the strike. Patients did not face problems since the emergency services were functioning normally.