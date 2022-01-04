Resident doctors call off strike, to resume services from today

Mumbai: The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Monday called off their strike late evening. A statement was released after a virtual meeting between members of the resident doctors’ association and Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

“We’ve been assured recruitment of house officers/medical officers in all government and corporation hospitals. This is being done in view of the delay in postgraduate medical counselling,” said a member of central MARD.

The protests were triggered on account of delays in placing doctors at government hospitals, as the Supreme Court (SC) is considering a policy to increase the share of seats reserved for underrepresented communities. This has resulted in a stay on admissions to postgraduate medical courses, leaving an entire batch of first-year PG students missing in 2021.

In addition to the delay in NEET-PG counselling, the city’s resident doctors are also demanding the waiver of their academic fees and a risk incentive for services rendered during the pandemic, which was promised to them by the civic body.

Post the meeting with Mhaisekar, students have now been assured that “runanubandh bhatta” (allowances) will be released soon for medical colleges. “DMER director has also assured us that irregularities of stipend at few medical colleges will be addressed soon,” read the statement by Central MARD.

Meanwhile, SC on Tuesday said it will hear the EWS matter a day in advance. Originally scheduled to be heard on January 6, the SC will now hear the petition on Wednesday, January 5. “Advancing the hearing by one day after a four-month delay makes no difference. However, the focus should now be on avoiding any further delay and starting the counselling process at the earliest,” said a resident doctor.