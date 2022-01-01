Resident doctors demand recruitment of non-academic juniors

Mumbai: Maharashtra resident doctors continued the state-wide strike on Saturday protesting against the delay in the release of NEET PG counselling date, with doctors from three more Mumbai hospitals joining in support.

According to Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), nearly 6,000 resident doctors from more than 20 medical colleges across Maharashtra participated in the protest on Saturday. “We will request the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to issue one notification stating recruitment of non-academic Junior Residents (JRs) equal to the number of residents in that particular colleges. So that patient care would not get hampered amidst OMICRON Covid cases surge,” said the statement released by MARD.

The resident doctors demanded that the prerequisites like form filling, document verification among other things should be asked to be completed as soon as possible and release of the schedule regarding the same to avoid further delay in the process. Mehak Agarwal, joint secretary of MARD said, “We need assurance that the state counselling will start as soon as the timetable for All India NEET PG counselling is out. At least the preliminary procedures like student verification should be handled,”

Dr Avinash Dahiphale, president of Central MARD said that all the government and corporation medical colleges across Maharashtra are protesting. “We will continue the strike until our demands are fulfilled but considering the surge in the Covid cases we will continue working in the Covid wards and emergency services.”

Hospital authorities said that some elective surgeries were postponed due to the strike, but a large impact has been avoided as other medical staff has been mobilised. “There was no impact on any medical services considering only half of the resident doctors in the hospital had joined the strike,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital.

The resident doctors from New Delhi who were protesting on the same issue called off their strike against the same on Friday.