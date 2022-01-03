Resident doctors’ strike: DMER gives nod to recruiting non-academic doctors

MUMBAI The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on Monday met representatives from 18 medical colleges in Maharashtra to discuss the demands of resident doctors who are on strike against delays in NEET PG counselling. The DMER gave its nod to appointing non-academic doctors to reduce the workload on resident doctors but stopped short of commenting on the delays in the NEET PG counseling process. The resident doctors however said that they will call off the strike only after a written assurance is given.

DMER head Dr Dilip Mhaisekar said, “I do not want to comment on their demand for prerequisites since the matter of NEET PG counseling is still in the Supreme Court and it is sub-judice. The appointment of non-academic JRs is not an issue and we will provide them with that.”

Dr Mhaisekar appealed to the resident doctors to call off the strike. “I have appealed to them that by law, they should withdraw the strike. The rest is up to them,” he said. Dr Mhaisekar communicated with the deans to issue orders of recruiting non-academic doctors as soon as possible.

Three civic-run hospitals including the BYL Nair Hospital, LTMG Hospital, and KEM Hospital have already issued a notification stating recruitment of non-academic JRs.

Dr Avinash Dahiphale, president of the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said, “The DMER has given us an assurance regarding the recruitment of non-academic JRs equal to the number of residents in that particular college, but we are still waiting for an official order from their end.”

The resident doctors have also demanded that the prerequisites of state counseling like form filling, document verification be completed as soon as possible and the schedule regarding the same be released so as to avoid further delay in the process.