Resident doctors to intensify strike amidst Omicron spurt

Mumbai: As part of their ongoing protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling, resident doctors from KEM Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital (LTMG) and JJ Hospital on Thursday withdrew their emergency services. This was done to show solidarity with the doctors who were attacked and then arrested in Delhi for participating in the protest.

Nearly 1000 resident doctors from the three hospitals participated in the strike by terminating the Outpatient Department (OPD) services, Intensive Care Unit and emergency department. They however continued to work in the Covid-19 wards. The strike at LTMG Hospital began at 2 pm on Thursday and 5 pm at KEM Hospital.

Resident doctors have been protesting against the delay in PG admissions for the past several weeks. A member of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said they have been working with the two-thirds workforce at the moment and new admissions will ensure 45,000 more doctors enter the healthcare sector, which is very important considering the ongoing pandemic.

In addition to the PG issue, the resident doctors were also agitated about the arrests of doctors in Delhi for participating in a peaceful protest. The protesting doctors have highlighted both these issues in their letters to the authorities including their respective deans and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

Among those detained in Delhi included two Mumbai doctors - Pravin Dhage, general secretary of MARD and Dr Pranav Jadhav, vice-president of MARD- who had gone to Delhi on Monday to participate in the protest.

The doctors plan to intensity their strike further from Friday, with more colleges expected to join. Mangesh Bansode, vice president of MARD said that a total of 6000 doctors from 18 medical colleges all over Maharashtra will be on strike from Friday. “The protest will continue until the last date of NEET-PG counselling is released,” he said. Around 400 resident doctors from BYL Nair hospital in Mumbai Central also plan to withdraw their services from Friday.

Hospital authorities have called in senior doctors and faculty members to take charge during the ongoing protest. “If the strike continues, the hospital will assign senior doctors and hospital faculty members to attend the patients from Friday. All the elective surgeries will be postponed,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of LTMG Hospital. KEM Hospital’s dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said that he is trying to convince the resident doctors to return to work.

