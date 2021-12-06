Resident doctors to resume OPD services from Tuesday

Resident doctors across several government and corporation hospitals in the state decided to reduce the intensity of their ongoing strike and have agreed to resume OPD services from Tuesday. The pan-India protest against the Supreme Court stay on PG medical admissions among other issues will now be carried on without letting it affect any work in the hospitals, said a statement released by the central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) late on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While several other resident doctor associations across the country started their strike on December 1, central MARD withdrew from OPD work from Monday. A meeting of MARD representatives along with BMC officials and state cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray was organised on Monday evening following which the resident doctors decided to resume OPD services.

One of the major concerns raised by these doctors has been of them being overburdened with extra work which is being shared by just two batches of resident doctors instead of three. “At a time when the country is witnessing the rise of a new Covid-19 variant, the least that needs to be done is strengthening the health care system. We need all hands on deck,” said one of the protesting doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NEET-PG 2021 exam which should take place in January was postponed to February first, then April this year. It was eventually delayed indefinitely due to increasing cases of Covid-19 registered across the country.

The entrance test was finally conducted in the month of September this year, but admissions post the exam has been stayed by the Supreme Court which is currently hearing a series of petitions filed by students questioning the validity of implementation of EWS and OBC quota in all India quota (AIQ) seats.

Thackeray has assured the doctors that the state will start pre-admission registration process for PG admissions soon. He also assured help by approaching appropriate authorities in the central government to push for quashing of stay on admissions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Resident doctors in Mumbai had another reason to protest because recently, notices were issued to vacate the accommodation facilities provided by MHADA/MCGM which were given to decongest the already overcrowded hostels to avoid rise in Covid cases. Thackeray has assured help in this matter as well.

“Considering the rise in the number of Omicron cases and our issues genuinely addressed by Aditya Thackeray and other BMC and GMC officials we as a team decided to reduce the intensity of agitation. We will resume our duties in OPDs considering patient care,” said Dr Pranav Jadhav, vice-president, central MARD.