Residential school in Bhiwandi sets up isolation ward after 28 students test positive for Covid

Following 28 students and two staff of Bhiwandi Ashram School (residential school) testing positive for Covid, the school administration has set up an isolation ward for the students in the school as many parents were reluctant to send their children to the government-run Covid centres.

The parents of the students have desired to isolate them at home rather than sending to Covid centres. However, the school is trying to convince them to send them to the isolation ward to ensure that the family members were not infected.

Apart from the 28 students, no other student tested positive. As per the district health department, the students of the school located at Chimbipada in Bhiwandi showed symptoms like cold and fever over the last few days following which their antigen tests were carried out by the Chimbipada primary health centre.

“After the 28 students tested positive, their parents were reluctant to send them to the civic Covid centres. They took their children home. However, we have now set up an isolation ward that can accommodate 100 students. We have made a list of students with their contact and address details and will approach their parents to send the students to the isolation ward at the school to avoid further spread of the virus,” said Ravindra Chaudhari, school principal.

Most of the parents are from tribal belts of the district and could not be reached for comment.

Chaudhari added, “Along with the health department, we are personally visiting the houses of the students infected and are asking them to come to the ward where there will be dedicated doctors to look after them. Meanwhile, the health department is also looking after testing the remaining students at the school as more than 400 students were present.”

As per the school administration, there are 602 students in the school, out of which 476 were present. A total of 187 students reside in the school, out of which 140 were present. The testing of 175 students was carried out till now. Soon after the tests were carried out on Monday, parents took away their children to their homes in panic, claimed the school administration.

“We have taken help from the tribal community leaders to convince the parents to send the children to the isolation ward at the school itself or at the primary health care centre. Our doctor and nurses will be at the ward to look after the students. Our team is also working on reaching out to the students and bringing them to the isolation ward at the school,” said Madhav Waghmare, health officer, Bhiwandi taluka.

