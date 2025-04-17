Residents to receive advance notice of tree pruning planned in city

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to provide an advance notice about tree pruning schedules in the city. From April 21 onwards, residents can find detailed information about tree pruning activities planned in their areas on the social media platforms of their respective ward offices. The pruning schedule will also be posted on notice boards within the respective administrative divisions. The trees that may pose risk of falling during rains will be pruned as part of pre-monsoon preparations (HT Archives) (HT PHOTO)

As part of pre-monsoon preparations aimed at reducing potential hazards caused by overgrown branches, the garden department of BMC has implemented a streamlined process for pruning potentially dangerous tree branches located on government properties and establishments.

The municipal commissioner and administrator, Bhushan Gagrani, and the additional municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs), Dr Amit Saini, have directed that pre-monsoon tasks be carried out efficiently and on schedule across various BMC departments. These include removing dead or hazardous trees, pruning excessive branches, clearing fruits and leaves, disposing of uprooted trees, replanting, ensuring tree balance, and applying pesticides to the roots, trunks, and leaves.

In line with the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, all pruning activities must be conducted in a regulated and lawful manner. Police assistance will be sought as necessary to ensure the smooth execution of these tasks.

During the pruning process, parked vehicles beneath the trees can cause delays, especially if the vehicle owner is absent. To mitigate disruptions and avoid delays in the work, the garden department encourages citizens to check with their administrative divisions and cooperate by parking their vehicles in designated areas according to the pruning schedule.

The BMC has also appealed to private housing societies to seek prior approval from the BMC and carry out tree pruning before the monsoon season.