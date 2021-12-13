Respond to PIL for removal of national signs from PM CARES Fund: HC to Centre

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday has sought a response from the Centre to the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of the title of Prime Minister, the national emblem and the national flag from the PM CARES Fund, as it is a private trust and the amount collected by it does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice M S Karnik was hearing a PIL filed by Vikrant Chavan, Thane district president of the Indian National Congress, which sought to remove national emblems from the title and logo of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund as it was a private trust.

The bench was informed that the trust was formed on March 27, 2020 and though the PM and other ministers were trustees, it was not a government trust. The PIL stated that the usage violated the laws and rules governing the symbols and sought directions for removal of the same. The bench was informed that the trust had been soliciting and collecting funds and had collected ₹3,076.62 crore for relief work by using the emblems and title of the prime minister.

“The respondent No.1 Trust undisputedly does not discharge any regal, governmental or sovereign functions. The Respondent No.1 Trust is not the offspring or the blood and bones or the voice and hands of the Government of India. In fact, it has been admitted position that Respondent No.1 is not Government of India fund and the amount collected by it does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India,” the petition stated.

The petition also states that relevant provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Rules,1982, The State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper use) Act, 2005 and The State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007 were being violated.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh sought two weeks time to take instructions to respond to the concerns raised in the PIL. However, the bench observed that it was an important matter and hence needed a reply on affidavit.

Conjoint reading of the Act of 1950 with Rules of 1982 clearly indicates that use of names and emblems set out in the Schedule of the Act of 1950 is prohibited except in such cases and under such conditions prescribed by the Central government.