Response for booster dose in Navi Mumbai less: civic body

Despite the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) and the general hospitals of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) offering booster doses for the eligible 60-years and above population, the response for the same has been very less, claimed the civic body.

Till now, only 4,824 beneficiaries have taken the booster dose.

Hence, the corporation has planned to take up Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities to get maximum response from the eligible citizens for the booster dose.

Citing the reasons for the poor response, municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “One of the reasons is that most of the people are down with flu. Hence, they are not stepping out to take the vaccine. Another reason is that with the third wave being very mild, the fear among the people has gone. People have become fearless about the infection and believe that they would not be affected. The two doses of vaccine are the reason why the third wave was so mild. People need to understand that and all those eligible need to get their booster shot.”

The NNCC has started making announcements in all areas asking those eligible to come forward and take the booster shot.

“We are also planning to write to the local representatives and housing societies to give details about the 60-years and above eligible candidates in their areas. The call centre would be given the task of calling up the eligible beneficiaries. The teams would also visit the homes individually. It would be a tedious process but to protect all of them, it is necessary. We also plan to hand out cards to every individual with their names, requesting to get the booster dose. Instead of a generic card, each one will get a card with their respective names to make them feel that getting the booster dose is important,” Bangar added.

Till now, 99,372 people above the age of 60 years have got their first dose while 94,800 have got their second dose.