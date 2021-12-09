Results of genome sequencing reveal 11% Delta cases

Mumbai Results of the fifth batch of genome sequencing conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have revealed that 11% or 24 of the 221 samples that were tested were infected with the Delta variant, 89% or 195 were infected with Delta derivatives. This comprises less than 1% of the samples tested.

In a statement on Thursday, BMC said, “The fifth batch of genome sequencing results have overall indicated that the Covid outbreak in Mumbai is under control. However, despite this, in light of the Omicron variant, it is important to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Those who have not yet been vaccinated with the first or second dose should get jabbed on priority.”

Only one of the 221 patients who received the first dose, and 26 patients who received both doses had to be hospitalized. Twelve of the 47 people who did not receive a single dose of the vaccine had to be hospitalized. None of these 221 infected patients died.

In its statement, BMC said, “Both the Delta variant and the Delta derivative are relatively mildly invasive and do not pose a significant risk. Compared with the Delta variant, the delta derivative virus transmission rate has also been found to be lower. But it is important to seek timely medical help.”

Out of 221 patients in Mumbai, 19 patients (9%) are in the age group of 0 to 20 years, 69 patients (31%) in the age group of 21 to 40 years, 73 patients (33%) in the age group of 41 to 60 years, 54 patients (25%) in the age group of 61 to 80 years, and six patients (3%) are in the age group of 81 to 100 years.