Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Results of genome sequencing reveal 11% Delta cases
mumbai news

Results of genome sequencing reveal 11% Delta cases

Results of the fifth batch of genome sequencing conducted by BMC have revealed that 11% or 24 of the 221 samples that were tested were infected with the Delta variant, 89% or 195 were infected with Delta derivatives
The genome sequencing results also showed two Omicron cases in Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 06:37 PM IST
ByEeshanpriya M S

Mumbai Results of the fifth batch of genome sequencing conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have revealed that 11% or 24 of the 221 samples that were tested were infected with the Delta variant, 89% or 195 were infected with Delta derivatives. This comprises less than 1% of the samples tested.

In a statement on Thursday, BMC said, “The fifth batch of genome sequencing results have overall indicated that the Covid outbreak in Mumbai is under control. However, despite this, in light of the Omicron variant, it is important to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Those who have not yet been vaccinated with the first or second dose should get jabbed on priority.”

Only one of the 221 patients who received the first dose, and 26 patients who received both doses had to be hospitalized. Twelve of the 47 people who did not receive a single dose of the vaccine had to be hospitalized. None of these 221 infected patients died.

In its statement, BMC said, “Both the Delta variant and the Delta derivative are relatively mildly invasive and do not pose a significant risk. Compared with the Delta variant, the delta derivative virus transmission rate has also been found to be lower. But it is important to seek timely medical help.”

RELATED STORIES

Out of 221 patients in Mumbai, 19 patients (9%) are in the age group of 0 to 20 years, 69 patients (31%) in the age group of 21 to 40 years, 73 patients (33%) in the age group of 41 to 60 years, 54 patients (25%) in the age group of 61 to 80 years, and six patients (3%) are in the age group of 81 to 100 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP