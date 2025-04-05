Mumbai: The state government has directed the food and civil supplies department to undertake a review of all ration card holders under the National Food Security Act and weed out ineligible beneficiaries. The move is aimed at cancelling ration cards issued to foreign nationals, especially Bangladeshis who are living in India illegally, officials in the department told Hindustan Times. Review to weed out ineligible ration card holders

On Friday, a government resolution (GR) was issued regarding the review, which stated, “Ration cards issued to foreign nationals should be cancelled immediately. To ascertain the illegal domicile of foreign nationals, police help could also be sought.”

The food and civil supplies department has also been directed to take action against officials who issued ration cards to ineligible residents. Over 1.7 crore families or 7 crore people in the state avail subsidised foodgrains through ration cards.

Officials from the food and civil supplies department will help remove ineligible beneficiaries, said sources.