MUMBAI: The cabinet committee on infrastructure under chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday gave its formal approval to the revised design and project cost of the Uttan-Virar sea link project. The new design envisages reducing the project’s eight lanes to six lanes and cutting down the width of ramps and other constructions, on account of which the project cost is expected to come down by over ₹30,000 crore. Revised design of Uttan-Virar sea link gets cabinet nod, to save over ₹30,000 crore

The estimated cost of the entire project, including the 24.35-km sea link and its connectors, was earlier ₹87,427.17 crore. In June, MMRDA made a presentation to Fadnavis on a revised design that could cut costs considerably, and the CM asked for the revised detailed project report to be submitted for the government’s approval. The design was accordingly presented on Tuesday.

The new design of the roads has been prepared on the lines of Mumbai’s coastal road to ensure seamless traffic. The Uttan-Virar sea link will connect areas like Uttan, Vasai and Virar. The total length of roads in the project is 55.12 km, including the Uttan connector of 9.32 km, the Vasai connecting road of 2.5 km and the Virar connecting road of 18.95 km.

The 18.95-km Virar connector from the sea link to Virar was originally planned up to Chikhal Dongri but will now join the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai expressway from Palghar district, which will automatically connect this project with the Vadhawan Port area.

When contacted, MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said, “We have rationalised the cost by re-designing the project with the help of scientific studies on traffic and construction. So not only will we save over ₹30,000 crore, but we will also connect this project with the metro lines and make it a larger part of our ‘Mumbai In Minutes’ project.” ‘Mumbai In Minutes’ is a state government plan to connect all corners of Mumbai within 59 minutes through various transport infrastructure projects.

The cabinet committee also approved the construction of a 66-km ring road in Nashik for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, which is expected to solve the access problems of devotees coming via seven routes. The committee set a deadline of June 2027 for the project.

Fadnavis also reviewed projects in Pune district and ordered the administration to extend the Hadapsar-Saswad project up to Purandar airport through a tunnel. He also asked for plans for roads and a metro railway to reach Purandar Airport and large-scale parking facilities at the airport site.