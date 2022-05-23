Rickshaw driver held for robbing 13-year-old boy of gold chain

Dombivli: A 19-year-old autorickshaw driver at Dombivli was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy and robbing him of his gold chain, a police official said on Sunday. The incident had taken place on Wednesday.

According to cops, the accused has done several such thefts in the past few months. “The 13-year-old boy, Sai, was returning home from his music classes around 8 pm in the autorickshaw driven by the accused. But instead of dropping him home, the accused took the minor to an isolated place and robbed him of his gold chain. The boy later jumped out of the rickshaw and approached the police,” the official of Dombivli police station said.

Vishnunagar police station senior police inspector, Pandharinath Bhalerao said, “The boy remembered the face of the accused. Based on the details, we made a tentative sketch and circulated it to rickshaw drivers. He was identified by some of them as Samrat Magare,19, resident of Sidharth Nagar. He was not ready to accept the crime, after interrogation for some hours, he confessed and handed over the 15-gram gold chain worth ₹45,000.”

An offence was registered against Magre and he was arrested, he said.